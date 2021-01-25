On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 18 January to 22 January 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,720
|162.93
|2,724,243
|18 January 2021
19 January 2021
20 January 2021
21 January 2021
22 January 2021
|500
600
700
800
800
|177.20
173.50
169.96
168.75
166.64
|88,600
104,100
118,972
135,000
133,312
|Accumulated under the programme
|20,120
|3,304,227
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 18 January – 22 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 20,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.258% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
