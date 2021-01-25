On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 18 January to 22 January 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement16,720162.932,724,243
18 January 2021
19 January 2021
20 January 2021
21 January 2021
22 January 2021		500
600
700
800
800		177.20
173.50
169.96
168.75
166.64		88,600
104,100
118,972
135,000
133,312
Accumulated under the programme20,120 3,304,227

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 18 January – 22 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 20,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.258% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments