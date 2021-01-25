On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 18 January to 22 January 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 16,720 162.93 2,724,243 18 January 2021

19 January 2021

20 January 2021

21 January 2021

22 January 2021 500

600

700

800

800 177.20

173.50

169.96

168.75

166.64 88,600

104,100

118,972

135,000

133,312 Accumulated under the programme 20,120 3,304,227

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 18 January – 22 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 20,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.258% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

