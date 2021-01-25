Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Vegetable Oil Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel and Business-To-Consumers: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vegetable oil is a mixture of triglycerides extracted from seeds or parts of fruits or vegetables. This oil is used in food, biodiesel feedstock, pharmaceutical, lubricants, and numerous other industrial applications. Soyabean, cottonseed, palm, corn, and olive are the major sources from where the vegetable oil is extracted. The rise in commercial applications of vegetable oils in the food service and processing industries has created growth avenues for the U.S. vegetable oil market.



During the 20th century, the consumption of vegetable oil increased dramatically with advances and development in oil extraction and processing. Technological innovations such as hydrogenation and interesterification have been used to modify vegetable oils to obtain variable functional properties required for different edible applications. These novel innovations have led to an expansion in the edible oil product portfolio.



Vegetable oils have numerous applications in the food service and food processing industries. The commercial applications in the food industry include the use of vegetable oils for salad & dressing, cooking, industrially produced fried foods, compound coatings, ice cream coatings, fillings & spreads, and substitute for dairy fats. With the popularity of fast food and changes in consumer lifestyle toward more convenient foods, the demand for vegetable oils from the food processing and food service industries has significantly increased. Hence, the ongoing demand has majorly propelled the market growth for vegetable oil in the U.S. Furthermore, an increase in the use of vegetable oils such as olive oil and canola oil, owing to their health benefits, has created growth opportunities for vegetable oil as a substitute for solid fats.



However, changes in either U.S. biodiesel policy or global biodiesel policy can potentially shock oilseed prices depending on which policies change. This makes vegetable oil sources susceptible to high price volatility. Furthermore, the government requires certain certification and labelling legislations with regards to ingredient contents in the oils. It thereby becomes necessary for manufacturers to adhere to these timely regulations. Thus, these factors can potentially hinder the growth of the U.S. vegetable oil market.



On the contrary, manufactures can explore the efficiency and potential of palm oil for food applications, as it exhibits longer shelf life and beneficial health properties such as it reduces oxidative stress and improves skin & hair health. This can be regarded as an opportunity for manufactures to further explore applications for palm oil in the food industry.



According to U.S. vegetable oil market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Depending on product type, the market is classified into soyabean oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, canola oil, corn oil, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). The B2B segment is further categorized into food service and food processing. The B2C segment is subsegmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty/convenience stores, online channels, and others.



The key players operating in the U.S. vegetable oil market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., Deoleo, S.A., J M Smucker Company, Pompeian, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Ventura Foods, LLC, and Wilmar International Limited.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Market Benefits for Stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.1.1. Top Investment Pocket

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4. Threat of Substitute

3.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Market Dynamics Snapshot

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Vegetable Oil as An Alternative to Trans-Fat Sources

3.3.1.2. Technological Advancement in the Edible Oil Sector

3.3.1.3. Persistent Demand from Food Service and Processing Industries

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High Price Volatility

3.3.2.2. Stringent Certification and Labeling Legislation Requirements

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Rise in Popularity of Palm Oil

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Impact of Key Regulation

3.7. Production Data

3.8. Covid-19 Impact on U.S. Vegetable Oil Market

3.8.1. Introduction

3.8.2. Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry

3.8.3. Impact on U.S. Vegetable Oil Market



Chapter 4: U.S. Vegetable Oil Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.1.2. Market Volume and Forecast

4.2. Soyabean Oil

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3. Palm Oil

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4. Sunflower Oil

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5. Olive Oil

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6. Canola Oil

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7. Corn Oil

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities



Chapter 5: U.S. Vegetable Oil Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.1.2. Market Volume and Forecast

5.2. Business to Business

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Food Service

5.2.3. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.4. Food Processing

5.2.5. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3. Business to Consumer

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.3.3. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.4. Specialty/Convenience Stores

5.3.5. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.6. Online Channels

5.3.7. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.8. Others

5.3.9. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities



Chapter 6: Competition Landscape

6.1. Top Winning Strategies

6.2. Product Mapping

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.4. Competitive Heat Map

6.5. Key Developments

6.5.1. Acquisition

6.5.2. Business Expansion

6.5.3. Product Launch

6.5.4. Joint Venture

6.5.5. Divestiture



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. R&D Expenditure

7.1.7. Business Performance

7.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Associated British Foods

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executive

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.3. Bunge Limited

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executive

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. R&D Expenditure

7.3.7. Business Performance

7.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Cargill Inc.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Deoleo, S. A.

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.6. J. M. Smucker Company

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executive

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. R&D Expenditure

7.6.7. Business Performance

7.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Pompeian, Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.8. Richardson International Limited

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.9. Ventura Foods, LLC

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executive

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.10. Wilmar International Limited

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executive

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance



