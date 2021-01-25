Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market, Strategies & Trends By Pathogen and Technology with Executive Guides and Customization 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.
We have looked at the technology picture, giving you plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. We have identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The author profiles 20 companies, large and small, working in this area.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology
3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics
3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid
3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics
3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation
3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing
3.2.7 Markers of Resistance
3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?
3.4. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology
4.1 Diagnostics
5. The Global Market
5.1 Global Market by Country
6. Global Market by Pathogens
6.1 Global Market by Pathogens
6.2 DRSP
6.3 DRC
6.4 CD
6.5 MRSA
6.5 DRNG
6.6 DRNTS
7. AMR Diagnostics by Technology
7.1 Global Market by Technology
7.2 Bacterial Culture
7.3 Immunoassay
7.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction
7.5 Genetic Sequencing
7.6 Mass Spectrometer
7.7 Rapid, POC and Other
8. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics
