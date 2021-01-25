New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market: Focus on Products, Genomic Platforms, Applications, End Users, Country Data (15 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010555/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• Product – Software and Services (License and Maintenance)

• Genomic Platform – Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, and Other Genomic Platforms

• Applications – Research (Omics-Data Analysis, Population Sequencing, Annotation and Gene Expression, and Other Research Applications) and Clinical (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Infectious diseases, Sexual and Reproductive Health, and Other Clinical Applications)

• End User – Research and Academic Institutions, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S. and Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

• Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

• Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiative



Market Challenges



• Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets

• Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Storage

• Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for the Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in the Emerging Nations

• Novel Diagnostic Applications



Key Companies Profiled



10x Genomics, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., ASURAGEN INC., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Golden Helix, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Partek Inc., QIAGEN N.V., SoftGenetics LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Market Overview



Healthcare experts have found genomic data analysis and interpretation industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets and the global market for Genomic data analysis and interpretation is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, which include decreasing cost of sequencing, global increase in cancer prevalence, and increasing number of population genomics initiative, among others, are fueling the growth of the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market.



The market is favored by the developments in the field of genomics and bioinformatics.Currently, the genomic data analysis and interpretation industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the growing number of genomic research initiatives being undertaken by the developing and developed countries coupled with the decreasing cost of sequencing, resulting in the high demand for software solutions for genomic data analysis.



Additionally, high adoption of sequencing instruments by the researchers and clinicians, coupled with the growing prevalence of complex diseases, such as cancer, are some of the critical factors expected to bolster the market growth.



Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust genomic data analysis software solutions for a wide range of clinical applications to support clinicians in conducting an in-depth analysis.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product, genomic platform, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the number of cases associated with cancer has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of reliable genomic software solutions for data analysis, further aiding clinicians to offer precision oncology treatments. Due to the presence of a diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.



On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the genomic data analysis and interpretation market due to high infusion of funding from the government organizations for conducting research on genomics and bioinformatics, rising prevalence of cancer, growing awareness about precision medicine, and decreasing cost of sequencing, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



