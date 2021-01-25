Talenom Plc, Press release 25 January 2021 at 12:00 EET



Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET



Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Monday 8 February 2021 at 13:30 EET. The company’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the release for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho’s presentation in English as a live webcast on Monday 8 February 2021 at 14:00 EET.



The webcast can be viewed online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/tilinpaatos-2020.

Participants will have the opportunity to present questions during the briefing over the webcast platform.



The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at Talenom.fi/en/investors .



TALENOM PLC



Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi



Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our clients' business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.



