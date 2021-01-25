Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts and seasoned forecasters, worldwide automotive natural gas vehicle market is anticipated grow substantially during 2020-2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% throughout. Rising environmental concerns, increasing number of regulations by governments toward lowering carbon emissions, and growing necessity to reduce fuel cost are projected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

Taking the analysis further, in-depth segmentation studies including fuel type, vehicle type, and geographical bifurcation are furnished in the document. Moreover, the study scrutinizes the current top players, forthcoming contenders, as well as new entrants with respect to their business strategies, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and other key developments. Additionally, it explicates the industry supply chain, inclusive of the upstream & downstream basics and distribution channels.

Notably, automotive natural gas vehicles are powered by using compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas. Natural gas emits lower GHG emission in comparison to conventional fuels like gasoline and diesel. Moreover, natural gas are comparatively cheaper, which is further motivating the adoption of CNG and LNG vehicles. On the contrary, high cost of such vehicles is negatively impacting the business landscape. Nonetheless, developing customer consciousness regarding the hazardous effects of greenhouse gases will stimulate global automotive natural gas vehicle market growth in the upcoming years.

Market segmentation:

Based on fuel type, global automotive natural gas vehicle industry is spit into LNG and CNG. Liquified natural gas is an odorless, colorless, and non-toxic form of natural gas cooled down to a liquid state, which makes it easier for transportation and storage. Likewise, compressed natural gas is also a non-toxic product made by compressing methane under high pressure.

Considering vehicle type, the industry is fragmented into passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and light-duty & heavy-duty buses and trucks. Of these, passenger vehicles segment is expected to witness a steady growth, largely creditable to early adoption of natural gas in public transportation vehicles like buses and taxis.

Geographical outlook:

Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe are the key contributors to the overall automotive natural gas vehicle market remuneration. Trusted sources cite that Asia Pacific currently accounts for majority of the industry share and is expected to maintain a strong growth over the assessment period, attributable to ongoing development of natural gas infrastructure. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and presence of booming automotive industry, particularly in emerging economies like India and China are promulgating the regional industry growth.

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Fuel Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

LNG

CNG

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Vehicle Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicles

Three-wheelers

Light-duty & Heavy-duty Buses and Trucks

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc.

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Navistar, Inc.

PACCAR, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

AB Volvo

Agility Fuel Solutions LLC

Audi AG

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, By Fuel Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market by fuel type outlook, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates & Forecasts by fuel type outlook 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. CNG

5.4.2. LNG

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market by vehicle type outlook, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates & Forecasts by vehicle type outlook 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Passenger Vehicles

6.4.2. Light-duty & Heavy-duty Buses and Trucks

6.4.3. Three-wheelers

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis

