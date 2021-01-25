New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Marine ingredients in Personal Care" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010577/?utm_source=GNW

These marine ingredients have applications in skin care, hair care, as well as for health and wellness and fitness products.



This research report discusses the various marine ingredients for personal care, mainly skin care products. The report focuses on recent technology innovations in marine ingredients. Their benefits, and opportunities in skin care products including moisturizer, anti-aging, antioxidant, skin repair and regeneration, cleanser products. The research also explains the partnerships and acquisitions in this space, intellectual property analysis, companies to action and growth opportunities.

