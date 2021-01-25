Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology Perspective



This section encompassing Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation



The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Scope of the Report

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis report and model provide an overview of the global trends of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

The report provides the segmentation of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology.

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by gender

Comorbidities associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

KOL Views



The publisher interviews KOLs and includes SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. It will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis?

What are the currently available treatments of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis?

The report will allow the user to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis population by its epidemiology

The proprietary Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis



3 SWOT Analysis for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis



4 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance

4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC in 2017

4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC in 2030



5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Etiology

5.3 Signs and Symptoms

5.4 Risk Factors and genetics

5.5 Clinical Phenotypes

5.6 Pathophysiology

5.6.1 Immunopathology of PSC

5.7 Associated Diseases and Complications

5.8 Clinical Presentation

5.9 Diagnostic Investigations

5.10 Cancer Surveillance in PSC



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Total Prevalent Population of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in 7MM

6.3 Assumption and Rationale: 7MM



7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

7.1 The United States

7.1.1 Prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States

7.1.2 Prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by Gender in the United States

7.1.3 Comorbidities associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Spain

7.6 The United Kingdom

7.7 Japan



8 Treatment and Management

8.1 Guidelines

8.1.1 American College of Gastroenterology Guidelines

8.1.2 AASLD Guidelines for treatment and management of PSC

8.1.3 British Society of Gastroenterology and UK-PSC guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of primary sclerosing cholangitis

8.2 Patient Journey

8.3 Case study

8.3.1 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: As case Discussion in the US



9 Unmet Needs



10 Appendix

10.1 Report Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39npjs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900