Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Geographies Covered
Study Period: 2017-2030
Epidemiology Perspective
This section encompassing Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
KOL Views
The publisher interviews KOLs and includes SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. It will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.
Key Questions Answered
The report will allow the user to:
Key Assessments
Key Topics Covered
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
3 SWOT Analysis for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
4 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance
4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC in 2017
4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC in 2030
5 Disease Background and Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Etiology
5.3 Signs and Symptoms
5.4 Risk Factors and genetics
5.5 Clinical Phenotypes
5.6 Pathophysiology
5.6.1 Immunopathology of PSC
5.7 Associated Diseases and Complications
5.8 Clinical Presentation
5.9 Diagnostic Investigations
5.10 Cancer Surveillance in PSC
6 Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1 Key Findings
6.2 Total Prevalent Population of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in 7MM
6.3 Assumption and Rationale: 7MM
7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
7.1 The United States
7.1.1 Prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States
7.1.2 Prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by Gender in the United States
7.1.3 Comorbidities associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 Italy
7.5 Spain
7.6 The United Kingdom
7.7 Japan
8 Treatment and Management
8.1 Guidelines
8.1.1 American College of Gastroenterology Guidelines
8.1.2 AASLD Guidelines for treatment and management of PSC
8.1.3 British Society of Gastroenterology and UK-PSC guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of primary sclerosing cholangitis
8.2 Patient Journey
8.3 Case study
8.3.1 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: As case Discussion in the US
9 Unmet Needs
10 Appendix
10.1 Report Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39npjs
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: