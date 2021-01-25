New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements in Solid State Batteries for Electric Vehicles" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010575/?utm_source=GNW

Li-ion batteries have become synonymous to EVs in the last 10 years.



Nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) are the widely used Li-ion battery chemistries today. These battery chemistries paved way for the massive reduction of battery pack costs, down from more than $1000/kWh in 2010 to $110-120 per kilowatt-hour in 2020.



Today, the demand for EVs is growing exponentially as is the growing need for long-range EVs coupled with improved safety and fast charging capabilities. The current state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries used in popular EVs cannot necessarily cater to such emerging needs, which requires multi-fold improvements to safety and energy density without increasing the cost of battery packs.



Conventional Li-ion batteries employ liquid organic electrolyte owing to wide operating voltages. However, liquid electrolyte is the main component influencing the safety of the batteries due to their high volatility and flammability. This is one of the main reason behind some of the EV fire accidents noted across the globe. SSBs that employ solid electrolytes have been gaining significant interest owing to their increased safety while paving way for the development of batteries with higher energy densities, enabling long-range EVs. SSBs also have wide operating temperatures, providing the ability to operate EVs even in cold countries where conventional batteries will suffer from freezing of electrolytes. The study highlights the necessity for SSBs and discusses the major challenges faced by solid-state battery technology development in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness. The study provides a review of key research focus areas and technological challenges to overcome within SSBs. Additionally, it presents key stakeholders involved in technology development and notable developments and initiatives by automotive OEMs. It also features patent landscaping of SSBs, highlighting key patent owners/assignees, patenting trend in the last 10 years and patent jurisdiction with highest activity. The study covers the following topics:Solid-state batteries– overview and current technology trendsFactors driving adoption and development of solid-state batteriesKey properties, drawbacks, R&D activitiesTechnology ecosystem: innovations and key stakeholdersNotable developments by automotive OEMsPatent landscape of SSBs Growth opportunities in SSBs

