Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.
We have identified the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts.The publisher has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play.
This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. And the publisher summarizes what technologies they are using.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 Using Viruses Against Bacteria
3.2.2 Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight.
3.2.3 Antibodies
3.2.4 Vaccines
3.2.5 Probiotic Technology
3.2.6 Peptides vs. Pathogens
3.2.7 Mining Obsolete Science
3.2.8 CRISPR Antibiotics
3.3. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
3.3.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
3.3.2 Importance of These Developments
3.3.3 How to Use This Section
4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology
5. Global Market Size
5.1 Global Market by Country
5.2 Global Market by Pathogen
5.3 Global Market by Technology
6. Market Sizes by Pathogen
6.1 DRSP Market
6.2 DRC Market
6.3 CD Market
6.4 MRSA Market
6.5 DRNG Market
6.6 DRNTS Market
6.7 Other Pathogen Market
7. Market Sizes by Technology
7.1 Antibiotics Market
7.2 Phage Market
7.3 Pep/Lys Market
7.4 Antibodies Market
7.5 Vaccine Market
7.6 Other Technology Market
8. The Future of AMR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmt19y
