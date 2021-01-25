New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urbanization Powering the Global Analytical X-ray Instrumentation Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010571/?utm_source=GNW





X-ray techniques include X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) and X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) spectrometry.XRF covers Energy Dispersive XRF (ED-XRF) and Wavelength Dispersive XRF (WD-XRF), while XRD includes Powder Diffraction XRD (PD-XRD) and Single Crystal XRD (SC-XRD).



XRD equipment may also be expanded to include instruments and accessories for visualizing an object’s internal structure.Such analytical methods provide precise qualitative and quantitative knowledge on the material composition and structure.



SC-XRD, used to analyze a sample’s crystal structure, is a non-destructive analytical technique that provides detailed information about the internal lattice of crystalline substances, including unit cell dimensions, bond-lengths, bond-angles, and details of site-ordering. The technique is primarily used in R&D laboratories. XRF includes ED-XRF, total reflection (T-XRF), micro-XRF, and handheld XRF. ED-XRF is used to determine the elemental and chemical analysis of various types of solids, liquids, and powdered samples. Identification of elements and their concentration is possible. It is used to detect the element up to 100 parts per billion. The analysis is highly accurate and sensitive to be used for heavy metal analysis. WD-XRF spectrometry is used for the elemental analysis of solids and liquids. Sample preparation of the technique is simple. WD XRF is suitable for the detection of light and rare elements. Analytical X-ray Instrumentation manufacturers offer global services, access to the library of instruments and applications, and multiple support contract levels. Companies also offer premium support contracts to prioritize fast-track options. Asia-Pacific, including India, are growth areas due to the strong application of X-ray systems in the region’s pharmaceutical sector. Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy are key growth areas in the European region driven by demand for X-ray systems. Revenue is calculated through revenue estimates of manufacturers and distributors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010571/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001