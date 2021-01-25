Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Push and Disruptive Technologies Driving Growth of the Global Bike-Sharing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, bike-sharing is poised to grow as one of the most attractive forms of sustainable mobility in the future. While the market has been impacted severely by the COVID-19 crisis, it has also been one of the first mobility markets to regain a surge in demand.
Bike-sharing has emerged as one of the most convenient, affordable, and safest modes of travel in these challenging times, with the trend expected to continue in the new normal.
In 2019, the global bike-sharing market recorded revenues of approximately $5.2 billion. This is expected to cross the $6 billion mark in 2020 with impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Globally, China currently holds the largest bike-share fleet contributing to approximately 97.1% of the global fleet size. That stated, several countries are beginning to emerge as high potential markets for bike-sharing consumption.
Technology advancement is one of the key disruptive trends affecting the growth of bike-sharing services. Today, technology providers offer a host of solutions for bike-share fleet operations ranging from a complete fleet management and operations suite to offering dedicated solutions. These include infrastructure solutions (e.g., smart docking stations, solar-powered charging stations, and mobility hubs), hardware solutions (e.g., smart locks and sensors), and high-end software solutions (e.g., mapping and navigation, bike fleet security, real-time fleet data and analytics, and intelligent fleet management driven by AI engines and IoT sensors).
This report analyzes the key trends expected to drive the global bike-sharing market from a short-term and long-term perspective. The aim of the study is focused on analyzing the current state of the bike-sharing market and identifying the key underlying challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the bike-sharing value chain.
