Globally, bike-sharing is poised to grow as one of the most attractive forms of sustainable mobility in the future. While the market has been impacted severely by the COVID-19 crisis, it has also been one of the first mobility markets to regain a surge in demand.



Bike-sharing has emerged as one of the most convenient, affordable, and safest modes of travel in these challenging times, with the trend expected to continue in the new normal.



In 2019, the global bike-sharing market recorded revenues of approximately $5.2 billion. This is expected to cross the $6 billion mark in 2020 with impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Globally, China currently holds the largest bike-share fleet contributing to approximately 97.1% of the global fleet size. That stated, several countries are beginning to emerge as high potential markets for bike-sharing consumption.



Technology advancement is one of the key disruptive trends affecting the growth of bike-sharing services. Today, technology providers offer a host of solutions for bike-share fleet operations ranging from a complete fleet management and operations suite to offering dedicated solutions. These include infrastructure solutions (e.g., smart docking stations, solar-powered charging stations, and mobility hubs), hardware solutions (e.g., smart locks and sensors), and high-end software solutions (e.g., mapping and navigation, bike fleet security, real-time fleet data and analytics, and intelligent fleet management driven by AI engines and IoT sensors).



This report analyzes the key trends expected to drive the global bike-sharing market from a short-term and long-term perspective. The aim of the study is focused on analyzing the current state of the bike-sharing market and identifying the key underlying challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the bike-sharing value chain.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the bike-sharing market?

What is the pace of growth in the bike-sharing market landscape? What is the GMV and fleet size forecast from 2019-2030?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the bike-sharing market?

Which are the main trends shaping the bike-sharing market?

Which regions and countries offer lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period?

What are the prominent bike-sharing business models and technologies to watch?

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of Strategic Imperative 8T on the Bike-Sharing Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market

Bike-Sharing Market Scope of Analysis

Bike-Sharing Market Segmentation and Definition

Key Competitors for the Bike-Sharing Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Bike-Sharing Market

Growth Drivers for the Bike-Sharing Market

Growth Restraints for the Bike-Sharing Market

Forecast Assumptions, Bike-Sharing Market

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast, Bike-Sharing Market

Fleet Size Forecast by Type of Vehicle, Bike-Sharing Market

Gross Market Value Forecast by Region, Bike-Sharing Market

Fleet Size Forecast by Region, Bike-Sharing Market

Fleet and GMV Forecast Analysis by Region, Bike-Sharing Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market

Competitive Environment, Bike-Sharing Market

Market Share by Region, Bike-Sharing Market

Market Share Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market

3. Market Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market

Stakeholder Ecosystem, Bike-Sharing Market

Global Snapshot, Bike-Sharing Market

GMV Split by Business Model, Bike-Sharing Market

Competitive Landscape, Bike-Sharing Market

Government Initiatives, Bike-Sharing Market

COVID-19 Impact on the Bike-Sharing Market

COVID-19 Impact on Business Model Realignment

Key Challenges Faced by Bike-Sharing Operators

Key Market Trends, Bike-Sharing Market

4. Key Market Trends, Bike-Sharing Market

Trend 1: Business Model Expansion and Integration

Trend 2: Boom in E-Bike-Sharing

Trend 3: Need for Public-Private Partnerships to Sustain Bike-Sharing

Trend 4: Favorable and Streamlined Regulatory Framework to Promote Uptake of Bike-Sharing

Trend 5: Technologies Redefining the Bike-Sharing Market

Trend 6: Market Developments to Support the Bike-Sharing Market

5. Technology Landscape, Bike-Sharing Market

Key System Components and Characteristics, Bike-Sharing Market

Tech Features - Smart Bikes

Tech Landscape - Comparative Analysis of Key Providers

Tech Innovations - AI and IoT

Tech Innovations - Focus on Navigation and Maps

Tech Innovations - Fleet Security

Tech Innovations - Fleet Smart Docks, Kiosks, and Mobility Hubs

6. Key Country Profiles, Bike-Sharing Market

Country Profile - France

Country Profile - United kingdom

Country Profile - United States

Country Profile - Mexico

Country Profile - Singapore

Country Profile - China

7. Conclusion and Future Outlook, Bike-Sharing Market

Conclusion and Future Outlook, Bike-Sharing Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market

Growth Opportunity: Shift in Commuting Patterns and Preference for Single Occupancy Shared Mobility Driving Bike-Sharing Growth

