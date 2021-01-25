Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets - By Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumor with Executive and Consultant Guides 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?
A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report
1.1.1 Whole and Exome Sequencing
1.1.2 Research and Clinical
1.1.3 Direct to Consumer
1.1.4 AgriBio
1.1.5 Tumor Cells
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing
1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think
1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Sequencing Labs
2.1.10 Audit body
2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches
2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information
2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation
2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World
2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?
2.2.2 Research Markets
2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense
2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred
2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed
2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market
2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond
2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic
2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics
2.2.4 Pathogen Testing
2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story
2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?
2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business
2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay
2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks
2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role
2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry
2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization
2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors
3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise
3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture.
3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age
3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement.
3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation
3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.
3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.
3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS.
3.3.4 Oxford Nanopore
3.3.4.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?
3.3.4.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for?
3.3.4.3 Oxford Nanopore Products
3.3.5 Long Reads - Further Segmentation
3.3.6 Linked Reads
3.3.7 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR
3.3.8 New Sequencing Technologies
4. WGES Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Profiles of Key Companies
6. Global Market Size
6.1 Global Market by Country
6.2 Global Market by Application
7. Market Sizes by Application
7.1 Research Market
7.2 Clinical Market
7.3 Tumor Market
7.4 DTC WEGS Market
7.5 Agribio & Other Market
8. Market Sizes by Coverage
8.1 Genome Market
8.2 Exome Market
8.3 Other Coverage Market
9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing
Appendices
