Recent trends in artificial intelligence, machine learning, electrification, and sensorization will make the car of the future connected, electric, smart and autonomous thereby not only displacing the existing system but also making them obsolete. The emergence of such trends and technological advancements in the automotive industry are in line with the growing number of disruptive start-ups within this space. Start-ups, in that sense, are playing a critical role in speeding up innovations and bringing change to the market at a break-neck speed not witnessed earlier. This has forced Tier I OEMs to set up their own incubation programs that would allow them to be a part of this change. For instance, firms such as Honda, Volvo, Ford, Mercedes-Benz are some of the major OEMs that have recently set up their research wing, innovation lab in Israel to drive new innovations in computer vision, cybersecurity, connected car solutions, mapping platforms, autonomous driving parking solutions, and many others.In that context, the mobility start-up analysis is a first-of-its-kind deliverable. This research service is meant for all stakeholders within the industry and those tech firms that are looking to enter/make their presence felt in the automotive industry. The study derives its analysis largely from an excel database covering more than 2000 start-ups and 70 or more countries that have shaken the global automotive landscape. The database comprise of general parameters covering a brief description on the start-up, found date, country and city of origin, website, operating status, and investors. It also comprises critical parameters in segmenting the start-ups by automotive domains and sub-domains. The database concentrates on 7 major automotive domains—auto IOT, electric vehicles, connected solutions, autonomous technology, new mobility services retail & aftersales, and logistics and supplychain—and is further broken into 44 sub-automotive domains. The objective of the study is to largely capture the major shifts and themes within the mobility start-up universe, provide a regional and country wide perspective in terms of start-up penetration, investments and those acquired/closed. The study delves deeper into an analysis of start-ups by automotive domains and sub-domains. It also uncovers the major automotive stacks that are generating a lot of traction and are ripe for further disruption in the industry through start-up participation and the $ investments that these stacks are attracting. Lastly, this research service also showcases the implication of covid to the automotive start-up ecosystem and how these firms are reviewed from a funding/investment perspective.

Author: Vijay Narayanan Natarajan

