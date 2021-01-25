Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cut Flowers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Flower Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Cut Flowers Market is expected to reach US$ 14,496.27 million by 2027 from US$ 10,771.21 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America cut flowers market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Increase in the demand of cut flowers for decorative purposes are the major factor driving the growth of the North America cut flowers market.



However, issues associated with the stringent conditions to be met by cut flowers hinder the growth of North America cut flowers market.



The North America market for cut flowers market is segmented into flower type, application, and country. Based on flower type, the market is segmented into rose, carnation, lilium, chrysanthemum and gerbera, and others.



In 2019, the rose segment held the largest share North America cut flowers market. Based on application, the cut flowers market is divided into home and commercial. Commercial is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Cut Flowers Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Cut Flowers Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the demand of cut flowers for decorative purposes

5.1.2 Various health benefits associated with cut flowers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent conditions to be met by cut flowers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 E-commerce Purchases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Marketing a farm story to attract customers

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers and Restraints



6. Cut Flowers - North America Market Analysis

6.1 Cut Flowers Market Overview

6.2 North America Cut Flowers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. North America Cut Flowers Market Analysis - by Flower Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, by Flower Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Rose

7.4 Carnation

7.5 Lilium

7.6 Chrysanthemum and Gerbera



8. North America Cut Flowers Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Cut Flowers Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Home

8.4 Commercial



9. Cut Flowers Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Cut Flowers Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Key Company Profiles

Oserian

Dummen Orange

The Kariki Group

Selecta one

MultiFlora

Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

The Queen's Flowers

