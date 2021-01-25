New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) in North American Healthcare Mobility, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010559/?utm_source=GNW





The market is growing at a rate that adds value to all segments that modernize legacy systems. In this shifting landscape, the largest mobility companies in North America are committed to carving out a niche for themselves by changing the way patients get to and from appointments.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010559/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001