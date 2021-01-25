Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global radiation dose management market is witnessing a significant increase in the market size due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The overall market was estimated to be $231.1 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.
Presently, more than 21 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies. Healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the radiation dose management market.
The market is driven by certain factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and number of scans, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing regulatory requirements for diagnostic devices, increasing concern related to radiation exposure, and growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management.
Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Agfa-Gevaert Group, Bayer AG, Bracco, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Guerbet Group, General Electric Company, Imalogix, Infinitt Healthcare Co., ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd., Medsquare, MyXrayDose Ltd., Novarad Coroporation, PACSHealth, LLC, Qaelum NV, Sectra AB, SST Group Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Inc., and Virtual Phantom, Inc.
