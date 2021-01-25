Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiation dose management market is witnessing a significant increase in the market size due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The overall market was estimated to be $231.1 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.



Presently, more than 21 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies. Healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the radiation dose management market.



The market is driven by certain factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and number of scans, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing regulatory requirements for diagnostic devices, increasing concern related to radiation exposure, and growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Market Segmentation

Modality - CT Scanners, X-Ray, CR and DR, Mammography System, Interventional Angiography Systems/Angio CT, Fluoroscopy systems, PET scanners and SPECT, and Hybrid Imaging.

Mode of Deployment - Web-Based, On-Premises, and Cloud-Based

Products - Radimetrics Enterprise Platform, DoseWatch, Teamplay Dose, Nexo [Dose], tqm/Dose and DoseMonitor, Radiation Dose Monitor, Imalogix Platform, Syncro-Dose, NovaDose, DoseWIse Portal, SafeCT, MYXrayDose, DoseM, Dose Tracking System and DoseTrack

End-user - Hospital, Diagnostic Centers and others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing geriatric population

Increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and number of scans

Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases

Increasing regulatory requirements for diagnostic devices

Increasing concern related to radiation exposure

Growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management

Challenges

Lack of skilled and trained professionals

Lack of benchmarking of dose optimization

High cost associated with radiation dose management system

Opportunities

Technological advancements in medical imaging

Impact of cloud-based solutions

Regulatory focus on pediatric procedures

Regional expansion and increasing adoption of radiation dose management software in emerging economies

Key Companies Profiled



Agfa-Gevaert Group, Bayer AG, Bracco, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Guerbet Group, General Electric Company, Imalogix, Infinitt Healthcare Co., ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd., Medsquare, MyXrayDose Ltd., Novarad Coroporation, PACSHealth, LLC, Qaelum NV, Sectra AB, SST Group Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Inc., and Virtual Phantom, Inc.



Key Questions Answered

How has COVID-19 impacted the global radiation dose management market?

What are the key regulations for the development, commercialization, and adoption of radiation dose management?

How does the pricing of the radiation dose software impact the overall market growth?

Which are the leading players that currently hold significant dominance in the global radiation dose management market?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global radiation dose management market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the patent landscape of the radiation dose management market for different modalities?

What is the current annual demand for different radiation dose management modalities, end user, and mode of deployment across different regions? What is their growth potential over the forecast period (2021-2030)?

What is the current market potential of radiation dose management, and what are the factors deciding the growth potential of radiation dose management for the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution of different modalities, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What are the various types of radiation dose management products available in the market? How many units of products have been installed in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively?

Which mode of deployment contributes to the highest CAGR (%) in the global radiation dose management market?

How does the end-user perception impact the growth of the global radiation dose management market?

Which countries contribute to a major share of the current demand, and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities by players of the global radiation dose management market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Overview



2 Product Definition



3 Scope of Research Study



4 Research Scope and Methodology



5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



6 Global Radiation Dose Management Market Scenario



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Radiation Dose Management Pricing Analysis



9 Industry Insights



10 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Modality)



11 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Product)



12 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Mode of Deployment)



13 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by End Users)



14 Global Radiation Dose Management Market (by Region)



15 Company Profiles

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Bayer AG

Bracco

Canon Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Guerbet Group

General Electric Company

Imalogix

Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd.

Medsquare

MyXrayDose Ltd.

Novarad Corporation

PACSHealth, LLC

Qaelum NV

Sectra AB

SST Group Inc.

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

Virtual Phantom, Inc.

