Healthcare experts have found radio frequency to be one of the most rapidly evolving technologies, and the global market for radio frequency-based devices is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% over the forecast period of 2021-2030.
The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of chronic disorders, elevating geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, the increasing amount of healthcare spending in developing economies, and technological advancements in the field of ablation and aesthetic treatments.
There is a significant opportunity for the growth of the global radio frequency-based devices market during the next ten years. The rise in the geriatric population across the globe, as well as the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, are driving the growth of RF-based devices for pain management, oncology, and cardiology applications. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as the use of multipolar radio frequency devices, is also expected to drive patient acceptance for sophisticated ablative and non-ablative procedures.
Additional modalities, such as fractional RF, sublative RF, phase-controlled RF, and combination RF therapies that apply light, massage, or pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMFs), are contributing to the rapid adoption of radio frequency in aesthetic treatments.
Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Competitive Landscape
The key players have predominantly been involved in M&A activities, launched new products, and ventured into synergistic partnerships aimed at either co-developing new technologies or strengthening consumer reach by combining marketing efforts of both the companies.
Companies such as Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smith & Medical, Avanos Medical, YA MAN LTD., Cynosure, Medtronic plc, Venus Concept Inc, and Abbott Laboratories are expected to maintain their market dominance during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of installed base and units sold due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Inc., ALMA Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd), ArtiCure, Inc., Avanos Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cutera, Inc., Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Venus Concept, Inc., Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda, BVM Medical Limited, Diros Technology Inc.
