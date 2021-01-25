Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computers market is expected to grow from $331.45 billion in 2020 to $367.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Major companies in the computers market include HP; Apple; Advantech; Eurotech and Kontron.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $505.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global computers market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global computers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computers market.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The Internet of Things merged the physical and online worlds to open up to a host of opportunities for companies, governments and consumers. The IoT is a complex ecosystem with multiple players such as device vendors, communication service providers, software vendors and IT service providers. For example, the August Smart Lock uses the Internet of Things platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user's residence, and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.



The computer market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction.



Smart cities use computers and related hardware, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. In 2018, APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of EUR 250 million in "Smart City Infrastructure Fund", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.



Interest rates are expected to increase in developed nations, particularly the USA and Europe, between 2018 and 2022, making it harder and more expensive for companies manufacturing computers. The computer market is characterized as requiring fair amount of capital funds to operate, renovate, innovate and expand business. Therefore, changes in the economy such as changes in interest rates are expected to greatly affect the profit margins, cost structures and expansion strategies of the companies in the cloud services market. For instance, the USA Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates in 2021. This will in turn hinder the operation and expansion of businesses in the cloud services market.



Report Scope



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider computers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentation breakdown market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The computers market section of the report gives context. It compares the computers market with other segments of the computer hardware market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, computers indicators comparison.

