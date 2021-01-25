ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversigen, Inc., a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), today announced that Eric Pamer, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Section of Infectious Diseases and Global Health and director of the Duchossois Family Institute at the University of Chicago, has joined its scientific advisory board. Dr. Pamer is an internationally recognized physician and scientist in the microbiome field. His research focuses on the role of the microbiome in immune defense and disease resistance.



“We are thrilled to have Dr. Pamer joining Diversigen’s scientific advisory board.” said Joy Nassif, Vice President, Services at Diversigen Inc. “Establishing a world-class scientific advisory board is just one of many ways Diversigen is bringing the best minds of academia and industry together to accelerate the microbiome industry. Dr. Pamer’s guidance and insights will be invaluable in evolving our multiomics vision.”

“Diversigen has built a world-class microbiome analysis platform, which has enabled scientists to conduct experiments and analyses to further the microbiome field," said Dr. Pamer. “I am very excited to collaborate with the Diversigen team to leverage my experience and help shape new approaches as they continue to expand their multiomic solution offerings.”



Dr. Pamer joined the University of Chicago from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where he served as head of the Division of Subspecialty Medicine from 2011 to 2018 and director of the Center for Microbes, Inflammation and Cancer from 2010 to 2019. Board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, Pamer is a member of the American Association of Physicians and of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Scientific Advisory Committee and a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He has published more than 200 articles and book chapters.

About Diversigen Inc.

Diversigen, Inc. is a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies Inc. Diversigen and CoreBiome, Inc. (also an OraSure subsidiary), came together to create one company under the Diversigen brand that is powering microbiome discovery through sequencing, analysis, and consulting services geared toward the study of the microbiome of living organisms and environments. Diversigen provides consultative end-to-end solutions for sequencing, bioinformatics, and statistical analysis for the study of the microbiome of living organisms and environments. Diversigen, Inc. operates a state-of-the-art CLIA accredited laboratory deploying a variety of techniques to extract high quality nucleic acids from a multitude of sample types for subsequent metagenomics analysis. Diversigen’s flexible sequencing and computing capacity, combined with ongoing improvements in analytic tools and their applications, allows for customized project-specific strategies. For more information, visit www.diversigen.com or contact info@diversigen.com.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information, visit www.orasure.com.