TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities. This update will outline current progress, advancements of the Company and shed light on other corporate developments as the past few months have been about laying the groundwork for our long-term success. The initiatives and developments outlined below are in line with our larger goal of being the market leader in workplace health and safety by offering artificial intelligence powered technologies which address the major issues encountered in workplaces.



Public showcase of our technology in New York City

Predictmedix and Juiceworks' Safe Entry Station will be showcased in a Live event on Jan 26, 2021 in New York City by Wellness4Humanity.

Wellness4Humanity’s New York City (NYC) flagship location opens at 225 West 34th Street near Pennsylvania Station in the heart of Herald Square in the two-story high-impact space formerly occupied by Lane Bryant. The flagship location will be showcasing a Safe Entry Station powered by Predictmedix's proprietary infectious disease symptom screening technology.

- Here is a link to a demo of our technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phziV7OBkjY

Sales and business development

Predictmedix has been gearing up its sales and business development efforts for its screening technologies and is proud to announce the following progress to date:

- Predictmedix has successfully deployed its technologies for beta testing purposes with major partners in North America and Asia, including India Oil (a fortune 500 corporation), MGM Hospital COVID-19 ward (one of the largest COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai, India) and Flow Water.

- Our deployment at MGM Hospital is strategic to ensure our AI algorithms adapt to symptom associated changes brought on by new COVID-19 variants. In other words, this allows our AI algorithm to adapt to the mutating virus. Once learned, the technology is deployed immediately and is simultaneously functional across all present deployments.

- Prospective clients in the US are particularly interested in a solution which performs metal detection along with infectious disease symptom screening. Predictmedix and Juiceworks is currently working with one of the largest metal detector manufacturers in North America to design a solution which integrates our infectious disease symptom screening solution with metal detectors. This will allow Predictmedix to launch a competitive product in the full body scanner market as well.

- Predictmedix is setting up its India Operations and is in the process of appointing a Managing Director to oversee Indian operations so we can maximize business opportunities in India. We are specifically leveraging our partnership with Paras Defense, which is one of the largest defence contractors in India, to target the government sector in India.

- Predictmedix has engaged with Norlan Consulting Group Ltd to target the public sector in Canada.

- Predictmedix has executed a LOI ("Letter of Intent") with one of the largest and most prestigious North American business consulting firms with global operations and is currently working on business development initiatives along with a definitive sales agreement.

- Our resellers have ramped up their sales team to target strategic sectors for our technologies.

- Predictmedix is putting together an online lead generation campaign which is being kickstarted within the next 2 weeks targeting North America and will provide progress updates in the weeks to come.

Impairment screening technology

- Currently under discussions with major corporations to start Cannabis & Alcohol impairment testing pilots in North America.

- Marketing and sales efforts have been ramped up to identify beta partners targeting strategic sectors in North America.

Predictmedix has made significant process over the past few months in testing its technologies and showcasing the effectiveness of the solutions made available by Predictmedix. We are excited about the opportunities in front of us.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

