Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per reliable estimates, global orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.52% between 2020 and 2027. This rapid expansion can primarily be attributed to high occurrence of accidental injuries, trauma cases, and osteosarcoma.

The document boasts of vital information concerning the different market segmentations such as product type, technology type, end-user analysis, and regional outlook. It also offers a detailed SWOT analysis of the several companies operating in this business domain.

For those unversed, orthopedic prosthetics is related to the identification, designing and manufacturing of custom artificial limbs used in a patient. The devices are needed to be low weight and of high strength and hence, materials such as carbon fiber, metals, thermoplastics, and EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) is used for their production.

Orthopedic prosthetics are widely adopted to replace a missing or damaged body part caused due to a disease, trauma or other medical conditions. Increasing number of cases related to ankle and feet disorders coupled with growing demand for lower extremity prosthetics is also augmenting global orthopedic prosthetics industry remuneration.

According to the National UAE, around 3712 severe road accidents were recorded in the year 2018. Likewise, the Ministry of Transport in Saudi Arabia claimed that over 17,632 accidents had resulted in approximately 14,481 injuries and 2331 deaths in the year 2017. Thus, increased pervasiveness of severe road accidents has impelled the demand for orthopedic prosthetics, thereby favoring the overall market outlook.

Surging R&D investments and subsequent technological developments are also facilitating the overall business scenario. However, high costs associated with the product could act as a bottleneck towards global orthopedic prosthetics industry expansion.

An overview of the market segmentations

Global orthopedic prosthetics market is bifurcated on the basis of product type, technology type, and end-user spectrum. Speaking of the product landscape, the market is segmented into modular components, sockets, liners, low extremity prosthetics, and upper extremity prosthetics.

By technology, the industry is divided into conventional, electric powered, and hybrid orthopedic prosthetics segments. The end-user scope of global orthopedic prosthetics industry consists of rehabilitation center, prosthetics clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional Outlook

Global orthopedic prosthetics market is split into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. According to reliable predictions, North America currently dominates the overall market in terms of revenue share and is likely to display similar growth trends in the upcoming years. Availability of an advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of advanced technologies are positively impacting the regional market scenario.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate lucrative returns for worldwide orthopedic prosthetics market by the end of the forecast duration. Mounting cases of orthopedic-related disorders is promoting the business outlook in Asia-Pacific.

