Global thermal scanners market was valued at USD 3,516.25 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. The global thermal scanners market is driven by the increasing product requirement at airports so that people having coronavirus can be scanned easily. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the use of thermal scanners is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast years. Also, surging utilization of such thermal scanners in automotive sector is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global thermal scanners market is segmented based on type, wavelength, technology, application, end user, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into portable and fixed.



Out of which, the fixed type segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to growing adoption of thermal scanners in industrial as well as commercial sectors.



In addition to this, recent outbreak of coronavirus has led to increased demand for fixed-mounted thermal scanners at airports and at other crowded areas such as train stations, factories, and commercial buildings, which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.In terms of technology, the market is fragmented into cooled and uncooled.



Out of which, the uncooled technology is dominating the market on account of certain advantages it offers such as such as better penetration in environmental conditions including dust, fog, and smoke and fewer mobile parts. Moreover, its low maintenance cost is further boosting the growth of the segment. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, aerospace & defence, healthcare, and others. Out of which, the aerospace & defence segment is dominating the market with more than 30% market share. Thermal scanners are widely used by this industry as they are effective in measuring the temperature.

Major players operating in the global thermal scanners market include FLIR Systems, Inc., Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), Leonardo S.P.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Optotherm, Inc., Seek Thermal Inc., Thermoteknix Systems LTD., 3M Company (3M Scott Fire & Safety), COX, HGH Systèmes Infrarouges SAS, Xenics NV, Infratec GmbH, AMETEK Land and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



