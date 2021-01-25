New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Diagnostics Market By Type of Test, By Product, By Application, By End-User By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885388/?utm_source=GNW



The global clinical diagnostics market was valued at around USD 56 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period. The global clinical diagnostics market is driven by increasing prevalence of diseases caused due to sedentary lifestyle such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, lipid disorders, among others. Furthermore, increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases and cancer is also expected to drive the market for clinical diagnostics during the forecast years. Additionally, benefits such as quick test results, easy procedure of testing, ease of procurement of samples, less pain, among others associated with clinical diagnostics are further anticipated to propel the market through 2026.



Clinical diagnostics includes medical tests that are performed in a pathology or a diagnostic center or hospital or any other medical facility to diagnose or detect any disease or any other medical conditions. These tests help in early detection of a disease and identify the associated risk factors thereby creating opportunities for prevention and treatment.



The global clinical diagnostic market can be segmented based on type of test, product, application, end-user, company and region.Based on type of test, the market can be fragmented into lipid panel, metabolic panel, infectious disease testing, complete blood count and others.



The lipid panel type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the significant increase in the number of people suffering from diseases caused due to obesity and sedentary lifestyle.Additionally, growing risks of cardiovascular diseases and cholesterol related problems is further driving the growth of this segment across the globe.



Infectious disease segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth due to increase in prevalence of COVID-19.Based on product, the market can be categorized into instruments, reagents, assays and kits, and software & services.



The assays and kits segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the next five years. This can be accredited to the increasing use of assays and kits for COVID-19 testing and in point of care and self-testing product kits.



Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the market through 2026.This can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among the population pertaining to the benefits of these tests and flourishing healthcare industry in the region.



Asia -Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing investments by leading global players as well as and government initiatives.



Major players operating in the global clinical diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Corporation, DiaSorin SpA, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global clinical diagnostics market.

• To classify and forecast global clinical diagnostics market based on type of test, product, application, End-User, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global clinical diagnostics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global clinical diagnostics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global clinical diagnostics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global clinical diagnostics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of major diagnostic players and hospital chains operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of global clinical diagnostics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various End-User segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Clinical diagnostics hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to clinical diagnostics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global clinical diagnostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type of Test:

o Lipid Panel

o Metabolic Panel

o Infectious Disease Testing

o Complete Blood Count

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Instruments

o Reagents

o Assays and Kits

o Software & Services

• Market, By Application:

o Infectious Disease

o Cardiovascular

o Cancer

o Others

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospital & Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratory

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global clinical diagnostics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

