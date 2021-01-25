New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Competitive Intensity Driving Mexico’s Two-wheeler Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010574/?utm_source=GNW





However, COVID-19 has adversely impacted manufacturing and sales, resulting in a setback in market growth.Local manufacturers dominate the two-wheeler market in Mexico.



Italika, manufactured locally and one of the most affordable brands in the country, holds over 70% of the market share. The rest of the market comprises brands from Japan, the United States, and India seeking to increase market penetration.



The government of Mexico aims to incentivize foreign brands to set up local manufacturing facilities in the country. The electrification of vehicles is another important area the government is seeking to implement in the country. Mexico has been a lucrative market for the automotive industry; investments in this market can bring about much-needed changes and upgrades for the two-wheeler market to flourish within the country and region. This report presents key insights on the current and expected future of the two-wheeler industry by examining the: Macroeconomic overview

•Demographic factors impacting the industry

•E-commerce growth in Mexico

•Growth drivers and restraints

•Modal share in Mexico

•Key findings on the two-wheeler industry

•Mobility analysis, Mexico City

•Current two-wheeler market

•Market share by OEMs

•Two-wheeler usage classification

•Major two-wheeler consuming Regions

•Two-wheeler market structure

•Two-wheeler pricing schemes

•125cc segment and 150cc segment

•Government regulations defining the two-wheeler industry

•Brand profiles

•Italika (Group Elektra) and other top OEMs

•Growth indicators and forecast for Mexico’s two-wheeler market

•Lucrative market growth opportunities

Author: Aswin Kumar Parthasarathy

