Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central nervous system treatment market size is expected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in developed and emerging economies that propel the adoption of novel central nervous system treatment solutions globally.

The central nervous system (CNS) is a vital system of the human body that controls major functions of the body and mind. It primarily has three significant functions that include information processing, sensory input, and motor output. The failure of CNS leads to several adverse health effects such as memory loss, weakness, numbness, lack of coordination, and loss of sight, among others. However, to counter this condition, several central nervous system treatment options are in the offing across the healthcare facilities worldwide.





Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Feed Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.2 million adult-onset brain disorders diagnosed are due to Alzheimer disease. Additionally, over 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the United States. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to boost the adoption of advanced central nervous system treatment solutions during the forecast period. Moreover, availability of advanced healthcare facilities is expected to contribute to the global central nervous system treatment market in the forthcoming years.

Growing Pharmaceutical Sector in North America to Accelerate Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global central nervous system treatment market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the growing pharmaceutical sector that supports the adoption of advanced central nervous system treatment solutions in the region.

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.





On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market owing to the increasing demand for therapeutic drugs in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Increasing Investment in R&D Activities by Prominent Companies to Boost Product Adoption

The global central nervous system treatment market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are investing in R&D activities to develop novel central nervous system treatment solutions. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as collaborations and partnerships that are likely to bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

December 2020 – Innovent Biologics, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced the approval of its recombinant humanized anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody drug, BYVASDA by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China. The company reports that the central nervous system treatment solution is an effective therapeutic drug that can be used for treating glioblastoma patients.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Central Nervous System Treatment:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Biogen

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Takeda

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Others





Global Central Nervous System Treatment Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

• Analgesics

• Anesthetics

• Anticonvulsants

• Antiemetics

• Antiparkinson Agents

• Others

By Disease Indication

• Neurovascular Disease

• Degenerative Disorders

• Mental Health & Trauma

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





