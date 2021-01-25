New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovative Business Models Transforming the Egyptian Two-Wheeler Market, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010568/?utm_source=GNW





The country’s GDP also increased by 5.6% to $302.3 billion between 2018 and 2019 with the industrial sector accounting for the largest portion of GDP at 27.9%. The growth is expected to remain constant for the next 3 to 4 years, promoting increased consumption in the economy. Furthermore, Egypt was the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) recipient amongst African economies, which provided the country much-needed employment and growth. The factors that have brought about economic change in the country are also key drivers for the growth of the two-wheeler industry in Egypt. The two-wheeler industry in Egypt is considered to hold high potential due to the following reasons:

• the low penetration rate of these types of vehicles

• increasing cost of fuel and thereby operation

• increasing urban congestion, especially in big cities like Cairo and Alexandria

• the high cost of passenger cars and associated financing costs

• the low median age of only 25; the young people of the country are interested in low cost and private transportation

• more than 40% of the population living in urban centers

• massive growth in startups providing last-mile delivery services This report provides an overview of Egypt’s two-wheeler industry, with snapshots of production and other key elements related to the industry. It discusses how the aforementioned parameters will affect the growth of the industry. It will also provide the following:

• market segmentation

• key growth drivers that will drive current and future sales in the country

• key challenges that are currently restraining growth

• an economic, social, political, and demographic overview of the country

• key government regulations defining the industry and the market

• percentage split between different type of vehicles in the market including commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers

• different applications of two-wheelers in the market with percentage splits between personal and commercial usage

• key brand profiles of OEMs in the country with model information including specification, pricing, and key insights

• analysis of models from different countries that are available in the market

• insights into key startups and their impact on two-wheeler sales

• case studies of companies that employ two-wheelers as their prime mode of transportation

• brief insights into three-wheelers in the market

• future of two-wheelers in the market in terms of growth opportunities and sales forecasts

• horizon insights for these type of vehicles

• expectations in terms of future vehicle strategies, especially for electric vehicles

• key conclusions and takeaways

Author: Aswin Kumar Parthasarathy

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001