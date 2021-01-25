To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



25 January 2021

Merger of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S

Today, the merger of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S was adopted by the general meetings of Nykredit Realkredit A/S and LR Realkredit A/S in accordance with the merger plan of 11 December 2020.

On 18 January 2021, the Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs approved the merger pursuant to section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act, and today the merger was registered in the IT system of the Danish Business Authority.

All the conditions for the completion of the merger have thus been fulfilled, and LR Realkredit A/S has as of today ceased to exist as a legal entity. At the same time, all of LR Realkredit A/S’ rights and obligations, including in relation to issued mortgage bonds and mortage loans, have transferred to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, cf. section 250 of the Danish Companies Act.

Further information:

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 83.

Attachment