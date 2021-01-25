ENDEAVOUR REPORTS RECORD Q4-2020 PRELIMINARY RESULTS AND 2021 GUIDANCE
Achieved top end of production guidance l Net Debt reduction of ∼$600m in 2020 l Net Cash position of ~$70m at year-end
| HIGHLIGHTS
George Town, January 25, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its preliminary financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, with highlights provided in the table below.
Table 1: Preliminary Consolidated Highlights
|in US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Δ FY-2020 vs. FY-2019
|PRODUCTION AND AISC HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold Production, koz
|344
|244
|178
|908
|651
|+39%
|Gold Sold, koz
|328
|262
|172
|914
|649
|+41%
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|~770
|906
|819
|~860
|818
|+5%
|FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHT1
|Net Cash (Net Debt)
|~70
|(175)
|(528)
|~70
|(528)
|n.a.
1This is a non-GAAP measure. All Q4-2020 and FY-2020 numbers are preliminary and reflect Endeavour's expected results as of the date of this press release.
Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: “2020 was a transformational year for Endeavour as we consolidated our position in West Africa and this is reflected in the strong operational and financial performance across our portfolio, particularly in the record fourth quarter which saw the full benefits from the integration of the SEMAFO assets and the ramp-up of the high grade Kari Pump deposit at Houndé.
In spite of the challenges presented by the global pandemic, we are proud to have achieved our annual production and AISC guidance for the eighth consecutive year. Looking ahead to 2021, our focus will be the integration of the Teranga assets and progressing our organic growth pipeline.
Having reached a Net Cash position by year-end, marking a reduction in net debt by nearly $600 million over the course of 2020, we are pleased to be paying our first dividend in the coming days. As our balance sheet strengthens further, we will be reviewing our capital return program with a view to augmenting shareholder returns. We are also excited to continue working towards obtaining a premium listing on the Premium London Stock Exchange as we seek to broaden our appeal to a wider group of potential investors.”
UPCOMING CATALYSTS
The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarized in the table below.
Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts
|TIMING
|CATALYST
|February 5
|Corporate
|Payment of first dividend
|Mid February
|Corporate
|Closing of Teranga acquisition
|March 1
|Corporate
|Closing of Agbaou sale transaction
|Mid March
|Houndé
|Maiden reserve estimates for Kari Center and Kari Gap
|Late Q1
|Fetekro
|Pre-Feasibility Study
|Late Q1
|Kalana
|Pre-Feasibility Study
|Late Q2
|Corporate
|Premium LSE Listing
Q4-2020 AND FULL YEAR 2020 SUMMARY
Table 3: Consolidated Group Production
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|Houndé
|101
|62
|55
|277
|223
|Ity CIL
|61
|44
|60
|213
|190
|Mana
|61
|60
|—
|121
|—
|Agbaou
|28
|25
|35
|105
|138
|Karma
|28
|22
|27
|98
|97
|Boungou
|64
|30
|—
|94
|—
|Ity Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3
|GROUP PRODUCTION
|344
|244
|178
|908
|651
Table 4: Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs1
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Houndé
|~640
|865
|878
|~850
|862
|Ity CIL
|~860
|774
|697
|~760
|616
|Mana
|~815
|896
|—
|~980
|—
|Agbaou
|~1,070
|1,139
|846
|~1,030
|796
|Karma
|~1,135
|1,073
|755
|~1,010
|903
|Boungou
|~550
|752
|—
|~620
|—
|Ity Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,086
|Corporate G&A
|~25
|20
|19
|~28
|32
|GROUP AISC
|~770
|906
|819
|~860
|818
1This is a non-GAAP measure. All Q4-2020 and FY-2020 numbers are preliminary and reflect our expected results as of the date of this press release.
2020 PRO FORMA GUIDANCE ACHIEVED
Table 5: Preliminary Pro Forma Group Production and AISC1
|FY-2020
|FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
|Gold Production, koz
|1,066
|995
|—
|1,095
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|~871
|865
|—
|915
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the latest available MD&A. Endeavour believes that operating and financial figures for SEMAFO are representative of the period ended June 30, 2020 as the Transaction closed on July 1, 2020. Figures presented and disclosed relating to SEMAFO operations represent classifications and calculations performed using consistent historical SEMAFO methodologies. Potential differences may include, but not limited to, classification of corporate costs and operating expenses, classification of mining, processing, and site G&A costs, classification of capitalized waste as sustaining and non-sustaining, valuation of stockpiles and gold in circuit. Pro forma information has not been adjusted and is comprised of the simple sum of information provided for each of Endeavour and SEMAFO. All Q4-2020 and FY-2020 numbers are preliminary and reflect Endeavour's expected results as at the date of this press release.
2021 OUTLOOK
Table 6: Production Guidance1
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|2020 PRO FORMA ACTUALS
|2021 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE
|Ity
|213
|230
|—
|250
|Karma
|98
|80
|—
|90
|Houndé
|277
|240
|—
|260
|Mana
|219
|170
|—
|190
|Boungou
|155
|180
|—
|200
|PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|962
|900
|—
|990
|Agbaou
|105
|15
|—
|20
|TOTAL PRODUCTION
|1,066
|915
|—
|1,010
1 Pro Forma FY-2020 production for Mana and Boungou
Table 7: AISC Guidance1
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|2020 PRO FORMA ACTUALS (PRELIMINARY)
|2021 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE
|Ity CIL
|~760
|800
|—
|850
|Karma
|~1,010
|1,220
|—
|1,300
|Houndé
|~850
|855
|—
|905
|Mana
|~980
|975
|—
|1,050
|Boungou
|~625
|690
|—
|740
|Corporate G&A
|~33
|30
|Sustaining exploration
|—
|5
|AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|~840
|880
|—
|930
|Agbaou
|~1,030
|1,050
|—
|1,125
|TOTAL AISC
|871
|900
|950
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the most recent MD&A for Endeavour and refer to the non-IFRS measures note in this press release for SEMAFO. 2Endeavour believes that operating and financial figures for SEMAFO are representative of the period ended June 30, 2020 as the Transaction closed on July 1, 2020. Figures presented and disclosed relating to SEMAFO operations represent classifications and calculations performed using consistent historical SEMAFO methodologies. Potential variances to existing Endeavour classifications and calculation methodologies may result in adjustments affecting results. Potential differences may include, but not limited to, classification of corporate costs and operating expenses, classification of mining, processing, and site G&A costs, classification of capitalized waste as sustaining and non-sustaining, valuation of stockpiles and gold in circuit. Accounting treatments and classifications will be aligned with Endeavour methodologies and policies. Pro forma information has not been adjusted and is comprised of the simple weighted average of information provided for each of Endeavour and SEMAFO.
Table 8: Mine Capital Expenditure Guidance
|(All amounts in US$m)
|SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|NON-SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|Ity
|28
|27
|Karma
|11
|5
|Houndé
|39
|13
|Mana
|27
|62
|Boungou
|19
|22
|MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|124
|129
|Agbaou
|1
|0
|TOTAL MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|125
|129
Table 9: Exploration Guidance
|2021 GUIDANCE
|2021 ALLOCATION
|Other greenfield
|11
|19%
|Ity mine
|9
|16%
|Mana mine
|8
|14%
|Hounde mine
|7
|13%
|Fetekro project
|7
|13%
|Bantou project
|7
|13%
|Boungou mine
|7
|12%
|Karma mine
|0
|—%
|Agbaou mine
|0
|—%
|Total
|$55-60 million
|100%
FINANCIAL POSITION & LIQUIDITY
Table 10: Net Debt Position
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| December 31, 2020
(PRELIMINARY)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|~718
|523
|190
|Equipment financing
|~(8)
|(58)
|(78)
|Convertible senior bond
|~(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|Drawn portion of revolving credit facility
|~(310)
|(310)
|(310)
|NET CASH / (NET DEBT) POSITION
|~70
|(175)
|(528)
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS PROGRAM
OPERATIONAL DETAILS BY MINE
HOUNDÉ MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 11: Houndé Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,120
|1,231
|622
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|10,741
|9,933
|9,298
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.07
|7.07
|13.94
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,117
|1,010
|1,052
|Grade, g/t
|3.06
|2.06
|1.78
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|92
|92
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|101
|62
|55
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~445
|600
|719
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~640
|865
|878
Table 12: Houndé Yearly Performance Indicator
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|5,324
|2,969
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|43,495
|38,194
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|7.17
|11.87
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,228
|4,144
|Grade, g/t
|2.21
|1.83
|Recovery rate, %
|93
|93
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|277
|223
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~580
|666
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~850
|862
2021 Outlook
ITY MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 13: Ity CIL Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,660
|2,352
|1,571
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|6,546
|6,322
|3,606
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.46
|1.69
|1.30
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,456
|1,307
|1,318
|Grade, g/t
|1.72
|1.34
|1.69
|Recovery rate, %
|76
|81
|80
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|61
|44
|60
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~690
|616
|637
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~860
|774
|697
Table 14: Ity CIL Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|8,571
|5,733
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|23,469
|14,053
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.74
|1.45
|Tonnes milled, kt
|5,353
|3,693
|Grade, g/t
|1.57
|1.88
|Recovery rate, %
|79
|86
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|213
|190
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~625
|557
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~760
|616
2021 Outlook
BOUNGOU MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 15: Boungou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|335
|124
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|2,240
|294
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|5.69
|1.38
|Tonnes milled, kt
|333
|308
|Grade, g/t
|6.92
|3.15
|Recovery rate, %
|96
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|64
|30
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~410
|622
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~550
|752
Table 16: Boungou Pro Forma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|459
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|2,534
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.53
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,111
|Grade, g/t
|4.79
|Recovery rate, %
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|155
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~495
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~625
2021 Outlook
MANA MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 17: Mana Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|OP tonnes ore mined, kt
|435
|465
|OP total tonnes mined, kt
|9,227
|6,416
|OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|20.21
|12.80
|UG tonnes ore mined, kt
|215
|197
|Tonnes milled, kt
|629
|593
|Grade, g/t
|3.33
|3.43
|Recovery rate, %
|90
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|61
|60
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~630
|711
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~815
|896
Table 18: Mana Pro Forma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|OP tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,502
|OP total tonnes mined, kt
|24,502
|OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|15.32
|UG tonnes ore mined, kt
|714
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,433
|Grade, g/t
|3.02
|Recovery rate, %
|93
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|219
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~705
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~980
2021 Outlook
AGBAOU MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 19: Agbaou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|433
|527
|580
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|4,383
|6,095
|6,341
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|9.13
|10.56
|9.94
|Tonnes milled, kt
|691
|641
|662
|Grade, g/t
|1.37
|1.29
|1.55
|Recovery rate, %
|93
|94
|96
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|28
|25
|35
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~900
|879
|699
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~1,070
|1,139
|846
Table 20: Agbaou Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,376
|2,183
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|22,159
|25,349
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|8.33
|10.60
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,739
|2,699
|Grade, g/t
|1.28
|1.62
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|105
|138
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~810
|622
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~1,030
|796
2021 Outlook
KARMA MINE
Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020 Insights
FY-2020 vs FY-2019 Insights
2020 Performance vs Guidance
Table 21: Karma Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2020
|Q3-2020
|Q4-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,253
|1,011
|907
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|5,012
|4,392
|4,648
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|3.00
|3.35
|4.13
|Tonnes stacked, kt
|1,327
|1,192
|1,134
|Grade, g/t
|0.78
|0.76
|0.96
|Recovery rate, %
|72
|72
|84
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|28
|22
|27
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~960
|861
|657
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~1,135
|1,073
|755
Table 22: Karma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year
|FY-2020
|FY-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|4,781
|3,745
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|19,158
|19,435
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|3.01
|4.19
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,871
|4,196
|Grade, g/t
|0.84
|0.91
|Recovery rate, %
|77
|82
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|98
|97
|Cash cost/oz (preliminary)
|~820
|783
|AISC/OZ (preliminary)
|~1,010
|903
2021 Outlook
CONFERENCE CALL AND LIVE WEBCAST
The full year 2020 financial results will be published on March 18, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the results. Dial-in details and the webcast link will be released at a later date.
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Clinton Bennett, Endeavour's VP Metallurgy and Process Improvement - a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d’Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.
As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.
The declaration and payment of future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be subject to the determination of the Board of Directors, in its sole and absolute discretion, taking into account, among other things, economic conditions, business performance, financial condition, growth plans, expected capital requirements, compliance with the Company's constating documents, all applicable laws, including the rules and policies of any applicable stock exchange, as well as any contractual restrictions on such dividends, including any agreements entered into with lenders to the Company, and any other factors that the Board of Directors deems appropriate at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that any dividends will be paid at the intended rate or at all in the future.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING 2020 PRODUCTION AND AISC
Whether or not expressly stated, all figures contained in this press release including production and AISC levels are preliminary and reflect our expected 2020 results as of the date of this press release. Actual reported fourth quarter and 2020 results are subject to management’s final review, as well as audit by the company’s independent accounting firm, and may vary significantly from those expectations because of a number of factors, including, without limitation, additional or revised information, and changes in accounting standards or policies, or in how those standards are applied. The fourth quarter and 2020 AISC include expected amounts for year-end accrual and working capital adjustments. Endeavour will provide additional discussion and analysis and other important information about its 2020 production and AISC levels when it reports actual results.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
Some of the indicators used by Endeavour in this press release represent non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are presented as they can provide useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of the pro forma performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures presented in the below sections do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial performance measures are defined below and reconciled to reported IFRS measures.
Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the total cash cost per ounce sold provided useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of performance and ability to generate cash flow from its operations.
All-in sustaining cost represents the total cash cost plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs presented per ounce sold. Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold better meets their needs by assessing its operating performance and its ability to generate free cash flow.
APPENDIX 1: PRODUCTION AND AISC BY MINE2
ON A QUARTERLY BASIS
|(on a 100% basis)
|AGBAOU
|ITY CIL
|KARMA
|HOUNDÉ
|MANA
|BOUNGOU
|Q4-20
|Q3-20
|Q4-19
|Q4-20
|Q3-20
|Q4-19
|Q4-20
|Q3-20
|Q4-19
|Q4-20
|Q3-20
|Q4-19
|Q4-20
|Q3-20
|Q4-20
|Q3-20
|Physicals
|Total tonnes mined – OP1
|000t
|4,383
|6,095
|6,341
|6,546
|6,322
|3,606
|5,012
|4,392
|4,648
|10,741
|9,933
|9,298
|9,227
|6,416
|2,240
|294
|Total ore tonnes – OP
|000t
|433
|527
|580
|2,660
|2,352
|1,571
|1,253
|1,011
|907
|2,120
|1,231
|622
|435
|465
|335
|124
|Open pit strip ratio1
|W:t ore
|9.13
|10.56
|9.94
|1.46
|1.69
|1.30
|3.00
|3.35
|4.13
|4.07
|7.07
|13.94
|20.21
|12.80
|5.69
|1.38
|Total ore tonnes – UG
|000t
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|215
|197
|—
|—
|Total tonnes milled
|000t
|691
|641
|662
|1,456
|1,307
|1,318
|1,327
|1,192
|1,134
|1,117
|1,010
|1,052
|629
|593
|333
|308
|Average gold grade milled
|g/t
|1.37
|1.29
|1.55
|1.72
|1.34
|1.69
|0.78
|0.76
|0.96
|3.06
|2.06
|1.78
|3.33
|3.43
|6.92
|3.15
|Recovery rate
|%
|93%
|94%
|96%
|76%
|81%
|80%
|72%
|72%
|84%
|94%
|92%
|92%
|90%
|95%
|96%
|95%
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|28,379
|24,816
|35,017
|60,547
|44,470
|60,387
|27,901
|22,389
|27,247
|101,367
|62,038
|55,005
|61,422
|59,678
|63,939
|30,226
|Gold sold
|oz
|27,152
|25,279
|32,804
|50,983
|47,478
|56,287
|26,859
|23,324
|27,705
|101,512
|62,273
|55,067
|55,897
|67,806
|65,371
|35,411
|Cash Cost Details
|Cash cost per ounce sold
|$/oz
|~900
|879
|699
|~690
|616
|637
|~960
|861
|657
|~445
|600
|719
|~630
|711
|~410
|622
|Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|~1,070
|1,139
|846
|~860
|774
|697
|~1,135
|1,073
|755
|~640
|865
|878
|~815
|896
|~550
|752
All Q4-2020 and FY-2020 numbers are preliminary and reflect our expected results as of the date of this press release.
ON A FULL YEAR BASIS2
|(on a 100% basis)
|AGBAOU
|ITY CIL
|KARMA
|HOUNDÉ
|MANA
|BOUNGOU
|FY-20
|FY-19
|FY-20
|FY-19
|FY-20
|FY-19
|FY-20
|FY-19
|FY-20
|FY-20
|Physicals
|Total tonnes mined – OP1
|000t
|22,159
|25,349
|23,469
|14,053
|19,158
|19,435
|43,495
|38,194
|24,502
|2,534
|Total ore tonnes – OP
|000t
|2,376
|2,183
|8,571
|5,733
|4,781
|3,745
|5,324
|2,969
|1,502
|459
|Open pit strip ratio1
|W:t ore
|8.33
|10.60
|1.74
|1.45
|3.01
|4.19
|7.17
|11.87
|15.32
|4.53
|Total ore tonnes – UG
|000t
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|714
|—
|Total tonnes milled
|000t
|2,739
|2,699
|5,353
|3,693
|4,871
|4,196
|4,228
|4,144
|2,433
|1,111
|Average gold grade milled
|g/t
|1.28
|1.62
|1.57
|1.88
|0.84
|0.91
|2.21
|1.83
|3.02
|4.79
|Recovery rate
|%
|94%
|95%
|79%
|86%
|77%
|82%
|93%
|93%
|93%
|95%
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|105,092
|137,537
|212,812
|190,438
|98,185
|96,534
|276,709
|223,304
|218,500
|154,726
|Gold sold
|oz
|104,921
|137,006
|208,121
|183,630
|98,313
|96,615
|277,887
|227,290
|214,403
|154,725
|Cash Cost Details
|Cash cost per ounce sold
|$/oz
|~810
|622
|~625
|557
|~820
|783
|~580
|666
|~705
|~495
|Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|~1,030
|796
|~760
|616
|~1,010
|903
|~850
|862
|~980
|~625
1) Includes waste capitalized. 2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A. Mana and Boungou shown on a Pro Forma basis. All Q4-2020 and FY-2020 numbers are preliminary and reflect our expected results as of the date of this press release.
