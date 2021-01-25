Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market by Type ( VAE, VeoVa, Acrylic, SB), Application (Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is Projected to Grow from USD 2.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8%

The redispersible polymer powder market growth is estimated to be majorly driven by the growing economies of Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand from the construction industries of China, India, and Japan is majorly driving the redispersible polymer powder market in the Asia Pacific region.



Redispersible polymer powder is a free-flowing powder produced by spray-drying emulsion polymers. It enhances the performance of mortars, plasters, and cement mixtures by increasing their strength, flexibility, wear resistance, freeze resistance, toughness, bond adhesion, workability, durability, and constructability.



VAE is estimated to lead the redispersible polymer powder market, by type in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period



Based on type, VAE (vinyl acetate-ethylene) is estimated to be the largest segment in redispersible polymer powder market in 2020, in terms of value and volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the VAE-based redispersible polymer powder products. VAE redispersible polymer powder offers excellent moisture resistance, durability, and affordability. These properties make the VAE redispersible polymer powder preferable for use in indoor applications, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.



Tiling & flooring application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of redispersible polymer powder market



Based on application, tiling & flooring application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period owing to increasing renovation projects and growth in decorative applications in the construction industry. Quality flooring is an essential factor in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction market where redispersible polymer powder plays an important role because of its strength, durability, moisture resistance, and low maintenance properties.



Residential segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020



Based on end-use industry, residential is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for redispersible polymer powder in residential construction.

