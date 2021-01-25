New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mesotherapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ; Indication ; End User, and Geography." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010071/?utm_source=GNW

However, the challenges associated with mesotherapy hinder the market growth.



Mesotherapy is a no-needle therapy with minimally invasive procedure involving a noncomplex process, and these advantages drive its adoption in the aesthetic and medical sectors.For aesthetic purposes, this therapy is widely used for skin and hair rejuvenation treatments, and for medical purposes, it is used to reduce pain.



Mesotherapy enables local treatment in smaller areas of the body, with minimal doses and fewer side-effects.Vitamins, minerals, and enzymes used during mesotherapy are beneficial to skin, which makes mesotherapy a better alternative to expensive surgeries.



Additionally, it helps address various skin problems, keeps it hydrated, and brightens the skin tone.Mesotherapy is employed for skin rejuvenation and wrinkle treatment among elderly populations.



The adoption rate of mesotherapy is also high among the athletes as they undergo this procedure to lower pain in their body parts. Better results in less time help them return on field quickly. Moreover, reduced costs have added to the popularity of this treatment procedure, especially in fat reduction procedures. Mesotherapy is widely adopted as an alternative to liposuction. Thus, the increasing adoption of mesotherapy drives the mesotherapy market growth.



Product Type -Based Insights

The mesotherapy market, based on product type, is segmented into mesotherapy fillers kits, mesotherapy solution kits, mesotherapy chemical peels, anti-ageing masks, and mesotherapy devices.In 2019, the mesotherapy solution kits segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need for wellness products to offer a good look and better skin conditionsacross the globe. Further, the same segment is likely to register the highest CAGR in the mesotherapy market during the forecast period.

Indication -Based Insights

The mesotherapy market, by indication, is segmented into anti-ageing and wrinkle treatment, facial rejuvenation, stretch marks, acne and scar treatment, fat loss, and hair loss. The anti-ageing and wrinkle treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the facial rejuvenation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



End User -Based Insights

The mesotherapy market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, cosmetic clinics, and others. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), Australian Bureau of Statistics, and World Health Organization (WHO) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

