Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immunomodulators market is set to gain momentum from the increasing research activities to introduce unique approaches to treat cancer effectively. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Immunomodulators Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Immunosuppressant, Immunostimulants), By Application (Oncology, Respiratory, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 161.57 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 186.12 billion in 2020 to USD 285.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Rising Cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis to Accelerate Growth

The higher prevalence of multiple sclerosis is considered to be the second major cause of death, followed by cardiovascular disorders. The rising number of ongoing clinical trials to develop immunotherapeutic agents, namely, laquinimod, ozanimod, and ponesimod would propel the immunomodulators market in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the rising need to treat autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis is anticipated to spur demand. However, immunomodulators can cause severe infections including HIB, TB, fungal infections, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C viruses. These factors may hinder the demand for such drugs.





Immunosuppressant Segment Held Highest Share Fueled by Rising Availability of Drugs

Based on the product type, the immunosuppressant segment held the majority of the immunomodulators market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the usage of these drugs for treating autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and alopecia areata. Also, the presence of a wide range of these drugs capable of effectively treating the above-mentioned diseases would boost growth of the segment.

Investment in Quality Control to Favor Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to affect the market positively in the near future backed by the increasing sales of these products. Besides, numerous pharmaceutical companies are aiming to maintain the balance between demand and supply to keep their sales intact. They are also trying to invest more in quality control, refine their R&D activities, and enhance the supply chain management. We are offering in-depth analysis of the market to help you invest in the right zones.





Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 61.91 billion in terms of revenue. The region is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years on account of the surging incidence of chronic diseases in the U.S. Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position backed by the increasing sales of immunosuppressant products in the region. In Asia Pacific, would show the highest CAGR stoked by the rising number of ongoing studies associated with immunomodulators. Also, the increasing geriatric population would intensify demand in the region.

Key Players Focus on Introducing State-of-the-art Drugs to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market for immunomodulators contains a large number of big, small, and medium companies. Most of them are striving persistently to gain a competitive edge in the market. To do so, they are coming up with novel immunomodulators to treat various chronic diseases. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : Cytocom, Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. signed a merger agreement to blend their businesses in an individual transaction. This merger will transform the growth opportunity for Cleveland and Cytocom shareholders. It will also strengthen their positions and accelerate their potential to treat serious medical conditions with immune-modulating agents.

: Cytocom, Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. signed a merger agreement to blend their businesses in an individual transaction. This merger will transform the growth opportunity for Cleveland and Cytocom shareholders. It will also strengthen their positions and accelerate their potential to treat serious medical conditions with immune-modulating agents. January 2020: Bristol Myers Squibb introduced its latest drug named Zeposia to treat multiple sclerosis. It can not only address less recognized cognitive issues but also the physical aspects of multiple sclerosis.





A list of all the reputed immunomodulators providers operating in the global market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Amgen, Inc (California, U.S.)

Bristol-Myers & Squibb Company (New York, U.S)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (New jersey, U.S)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, U.S)

Other Players





Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Disease Conditions –Key Regions/Country New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Immunomodulators Market Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Immunomodulators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Immunosuppressants Immunostimulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Respiratory Oncology Multiple Sclerosis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!







SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





