Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Clinical Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Clinical Analytics estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the period 2020-2027. Stand-Alone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Healthcare Clinical Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 205-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Carecloud Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle Corporation





Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Clinical Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

TABLE 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Stand-Alone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Stand-Alone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Integrated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Insurance Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Insurance Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Government Payers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Government Payers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Payers Healthcare Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Payers Healthcare Clinical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 17: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 18: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud-based by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 21: World Current & Future Analysis for In-House by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 22: World 7-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Outsourced Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Outsourced Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

TABLE 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA

TABLE 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN

TABLE 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA

TABLE 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

TABLE 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE

TABLE 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 71: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 72: France 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY

TABLE 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 77: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 78: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 80: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY

TABLE 83: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 84: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 86: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 87: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 88: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM

TABLE 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 92: UK 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 93: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 94: UK 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 95: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 96: UK 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE

TABLE 99: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 100: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 101: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 102: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 104: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC

TABLE 107: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 108: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 110: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 111: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 112: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD

TABLE 115: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Stand-Alone and Integrated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 116: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Stand-Alone and Integrated for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 117: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 118: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Insurance Companies, Government Payers and Other Payers Healthcare Clinical for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 119: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 120: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud-based for the Years 2020 & 2027

TABLE 121: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - In-House and Outsourced Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

TABLE 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Clinical Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y6zf7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900