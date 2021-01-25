New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latent TB Detection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010067/?utm_source=GNW

However, multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is likely to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The patient of latent TB does not show any kind of symptoms even when they are infected by M. tuberculosis. Also, the person suffering from latent TB does not spread the disease. Majorly, tuberculin skin test or TB blood test are recommended for the diagnosis of latent TB infection.

Countries in Asia Pacific and South and Central America are emerging as attractive outsourcing locations for tuberculosis diagnosis.Asian economies, such as India, Indonesia, and China, are among the highest-affected countries with TB.



This drives the need for appropriate and advanced diagnostics for TB in these countries.According to the BMJ Medicine, Southeast Asia continues to battle TB as one of the most severe health challenges and does not have sufficient resources for latent TB detection, treatment, and medication facilities.



This provides market players with opportunities to build their sustainable bases in these regions and tap the unexplored opportunities.

Low manufacturing and operating costs in China and India offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of diagnostic and therapeutic in the region.Recent growth in the biopharmaceutical industry in both China and India indicates positive future outlook for the market under study.



Moreover, the growing domestic market and its advancement of novel technologies are opening up new avenues for contract manufacturers and diagnostic test manufacturers for latent TB detection in APAC.

Based on test, the latent TB detection market was segmented into tuberculin skin test (TST) and interferon gamma released assay (IGRA).In 2019, the tuberculin skin test (TST) segment accounted for the highest share in the market and is likely to retain its dominant share.



The TST results are obtained in around 48-72 hours.Reading the presence or absence as well as the amount of induration known as localized swelling does the reading of the test.



Although TST is a basic test performed in high volumes, the inaccuracy in detection is likely to hamper the growth of the segment during the coming years. On the other hand, the interferon gamma released assay (IGRA) is expected to witness fastest growth in the market owing to the accuracy obtained through these tests.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China).The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the national TB programs worldwide.



The WHO have also notified that pandemic is threatening to reverse global progress against tuberculosis. The COVID-19 response has affected multiple sectors of public health, recommended preventive screening, and clinical care around the globe.

