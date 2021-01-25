Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A2P Messaging Market by Component (Platform and A2P Service), Application (Authentication, Promotional and Marketing, and CRM), Deployment Mode, SMS Traffic (National and Multi-Country), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global A2P messaging market size is expected to grow from USD 62.1 billion in 2020 to USD 72.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period.



The global A2P messaging market exhibits profitable growth in the next five years. The increase in A2P messaging traffic is influenced by a range of services that businesses are offering to their customers, which include banking and transaction details, insurance claim processing, location confirmation, and medical and appointment reminders. Enterprises are communicating more with their customers via mobile messaging; most brands and enterprises are choosing messaging to promote and market their products and services to attract and engage with new customers.

As the A2P message providers search for the lowest cost delivery method, the traffic is directed through unauthorized channels; mobile carriers across the globe are losing their revenue through unauthorized grey routes. If left unchecked, this will lead to the widespread use of SMS grey routes at the carriers' expense.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The on-premises segment and deployment mode is adopted by players who can install the platform at their own end without taking the service from a cloud service provider. In the A2P messaging market, most end users take the platform from SMS aggregators who service from cloud service providers. There are very few end-users who choose an on-premise mode of deployment and therefore, the cloud segment holds a large market share leading to the on-premises segment growing at a higher CAGR.

Among applications, the authentication services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Under the applications segment, the authentication services segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Authentication services are basically used for communicating the authenticating messages to the customers In the A2P SMS market are used for applications are increasing which is increasing the number of logging in and registering messages for the consumers leading to a high growth rate of this segment.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region is witnessing high growth due to the increasing adoption of new technologies, the rising investments for digital transformation, and the growing GDP in APAC countries. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the A2P messaging market in APAC. Owing to a massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment. Hence, the untapped potential of APAC is attracting investments by major companies. A majority of MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the region. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for A2P SMS providers to increase their brand awareness.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the A2P Messaging Market

4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode

4.3 Market in North America, by Component and Application

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Mobile Subscribers to Fuel A2P Messaging

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of A2P Messaging Among Major Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via Messaging

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of A2P Sms by Ott Players to Drive Revenue for Mnos

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Maximizing Monetization of A2P Messaging

5.2.4.2 Grey Route Traffic Causing Significant Revenue Loss for Mnos

5.2.4.3 Increasing Sms Fraudulent Activities, Such as Sms Phishing, Sms Spoofing, and Sms Spamming

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.2 Internet of Things

5.4.3 Analytics

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 End-users

5.5.2 Sms Aggregators and Api Messaging Platform Providers

5.5.3 Telecom Operators

5.5.4 Applications

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.5 Competition Rivalry

5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5.9.1 Supply Side



6 A2P Messaging Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

6.2 Platform

6.3 A2P Service



7 A2P Messaging Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

7.2 Authentication Services

7.3 Promotional and Marketing Services

7.4 Pushed Content Services

7.5 Interactive Messages Services

7.6 Customer Relationship Management Services

7.7 Others



8 A2P Messaging Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 A2P Messaging Market, by Sms Traffic

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Traffic: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Sms Traffic: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

9.2 National Traffic

9.3 Multi-Country



10 A2P Messaging Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 End-User: Market Drivers

10.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4 E-Governance

10.5 Hyperlocal Businesses

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Travel and Hospitality

10.8 Others



11 A2P Messaging Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.4 Revenue Analysis of the Top Market Players

12.5 Ranking of Key Players in the A2P Messaging Market, 2020

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leader

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Participant

12.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of A2P Messaging Vendors

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 AT&T

13.3 Sinch

13.4 Infobip

13.5 China Mobile

13.6 Comviva

13.7 Orange

13.8 Route Mobile

13.9 Twilio

13.10 Bics

13.11 Monty Mobile

13.12 Syniverse

13.13 Global Message Services

13.14 Tyntec

13.15 Silverstreet

13.16 Vonage

13.17 Genesys

13.18 Tata Communications

13.19 Cequens

13.20 Clearsky Technologies

13.21 Sify Technologies

13.22 Msg91

13.23 Mitto

13.24 Textlocal

13.25 Clickatell

13.26 Messagebird



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84vr7l

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900