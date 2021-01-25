New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ketogenic Diet Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; and Distribution Channel ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010066/?utm_source=GNW

The ketogenic diets are the diets that contain low carbohydrate, moderate protein and high-fat contents that have proven to be very beneficial for weight loss.As there is a sudden cut out of the carbohydrate intake, the glycolysis process that is responsible for the breakdown of glucose is hampered and as a result of which the body runs out on the production of energy using glucose.



At this stage, the body enters a state of ketosis where it utilizes the ketone bodies for energy production.High-Fat consumption leads to the oxidation of fatty acids in the mitochondria.



The ketone bodies ?-hydroxybutyrate, acetone and acetoacetate are synthesized which are able to cross the blood barrier and provide as an alternative source of energy for the brain.The ketogenic diet is known to be helpful in the reduction of weight approximately twice compared to the diet on a calorie-restricted low-fat diet.



A ketogenic diet leads to a natural reduction in appetite that proves to be beneficial to the consumers trying to lose weight. With the increasing awareness about ketogen diet, there has been a rising demand for the introduction of ketogenic diet in various cuisines. The excess visceral fat accumulated in the abdominal cavity, is associated with insulin resistance and inflammation that may also be responsible for the metabolic dysfunction. The low carb ketogenic diet is considered effective in reducing this visceral fat that has been found to be the most common among overweight people.



Based on product type, the ketogenic diet market is segmented into supplements, beverages, snacks, dairy, and others.In 2019, the snacks segment dominated the market.



The ketogenic snacks have to be low in carbs and sugars with high protein content.There is a wide range of options available as a ketogenic snack that is not just healthy but delicious too.



There is a variety of ready to eat snacks that are keto-friendly and easily available.Avocados are the best available keto snacks that contain a high amount of fats and proteins.



Avocados taste best with mayonnaise with a pinch of salt and pepper sprayed over it. Olives are a good source of fiber and fats with minimum proteins and carbs. Macadamia nuts are also a good ready to eat keto snack that contains minimal omega-6 content and high amounts of monounsaturated fats. The hormone-free and organic pepperoni with any added malto-dextrin, dextrose and unhealthy preservatives are also good keto snacks. There are several beef jerky snacks available that have very low or no-carb content with very few ingredients added to them. The bone broth is one of the healthiest ketogenic snacks with very low-calorie content. The availability of kale chips with very low-calorie content and nutrient-dense has expanded the option for ketogenic snacks. The availability of these keto-friendly easy to prepare and ready to eat snacks have influenced the ketogenic diet globally.



In terms of geography, the ketogenic diet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).North America held the largest share of the global ketogenic diet market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The increasing health concern among consumers drives the growth of the ketogenic diet market in North America.The food & beverage industry players in North America are focusing on launching new food and drink products targeting ketogenic dieters.



Almond butter in to-go pouches, MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) oil, and nutritional beverages with keto-specific packaging and claims are among the popular products introduced in the market.As the ketogenic diet trend continues propel in North America, the food & beverage manufacturers have the opportunity to deliver keto products and keto label claims.



Demand for the ketogenic diet is growing in the US owing to the rising concern related to obesity and weight gain among population. In Canada, rise in purchasing power of the consumers along with the increasing demand for healthy food products is positively impacting the growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of ketone-based supplement and beverages in various retail outlets and supermarkets has positively impacted the market growth in Canada. Various Mexican restaurants offer ketogenic diet food such as steak, chicken, shrimp fajitas, carne asada, Pollo Asado, tacos, burrito bowls, ceviche, and nachos.



COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has rapidly spread around the globe.As of November 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and Argentina are among the most-affected nations in terms of affirmed cases and pronounced deaths.



According to the WHO, there are ~58,712,326 affirmed cases and 1,388,528 death cases worldwide.COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



The global food & beverages industry is one of the major businesses enduring genuine agitating impacts.



Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone SA, Keto & Co., Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats, Nestle SA, Perfect Keto, Pruvit ventures Inc., and Zenwise Health. are among the major players present in the global ketogenic diet market.



Overall size of the global ketogenic diet market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process begins exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in the process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the ketogenic diet.

