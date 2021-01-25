Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Service Type (Integration & Support, Migration & Customization, and Automation & Orchestration), Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region, - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CSB market size is expected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2020 to USD 12.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.



COVID-19 has globally changed the dynamics of business operations. Though the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weaknesses in business models across sectors, it has offered several opportunities to CSB vendors to expand their business across enterprises as the adoption of cloud has increased in lockdown caused due to COVID-19. Amidst lockdown, many companies are reducing their IT spending in 2020. They are strategically reconsidering their Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) spending. According to one of the primary respondents, companies are showing a keen interest in investing in CAPEX models if they are persistently needed; otherwise, they are opting for Operating Expenditure (OPEX) models. To achieve these strategies and avoid capital spending in these difficult financial times, organizations are moving to public cloud for backup and CSB.



Migration and customization services to help enterprises in achieving flexibility in business operations



Cloud migration services have gained popularity as enterprises across the globe continue to migrate workloads from on-premises infrastructure to cloud environments for better operational efficiency and cost savings. The demand for cloud services has surged in recent times due to COVID-19, and many enterprises across the regions have shifted enterprise workloads on cloud environment. Therefore, CSB vendors specializing in migration and customization services are in high demand. Cloud brokers offer customization services to the customers as per business needs, which provides better-bundled offerings facilitating higher returns on cloud investments.



Retail and consumer goods vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The retail and consumer goods vertical is witnessing a significant transformation due to consumers' rising purchasing power, the availability of digital stores, and enhanced customer experience with the emergence of new-generation offerings for retailers. With the proliferation of the online market, retailers are adopting innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social media networks. These advancements further invite greater employment in this sector and an increased amount of customer data to exploit. With the advent of eCommerce and online retailers, the retail industry has faced tremendous changes in recent years and has readjusted itself to the new business environment. Shop retailers are adopting more innovative technologies, such as cloud computing and big data analytics, to survive and thrive. Vendors need a comprehensive cloud-computing environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to customers. Managing the instability and change in demand for various products due to strong competition is a definite challenge. Shop retailers are adopting cloud services brokerage to manage cloud environments, cross-channel shipping options, and inventory to sustain tough competition.



North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



North America is the most mature market in terms of CSB solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for CSB solutions vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt CSB solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Services Brokerage Market

4.2 Market, by Service Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 Market, by Deployment Model, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Regional Scenario, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 COVID-19: a Catalyst to Accelerate the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions and Services

5.1.1.2 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Strategies Across Enterprises of Different Industry Verticals

5.1.1.3 Increased Need to Avoid Vendor Lock-In

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Issues

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Demand Among SMEs

5.1.3.2 Proactive Investments by Enterprises in Cloud-Based Models

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

5.2 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Managing Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Marketplace

5.3.3 Case Study 3: Improving Cloud Strategy

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Analytics

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis



6 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Service Type: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Service Type: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Integration and Support

6.3 Automation and Orchestration

6.4 Billing and Provisioning

6.5 Migration and Customization

6.6 Security and Compliance

6.7 Other Services



7 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Platform: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Platform: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Internal Brokerage Enablement

7.3 External Brokerage Enablement



8 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, by Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Public Cloud

8.3 Private Cloud



9 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Telecommunications

10.4 IT and ITES

10.5 Government and Public Sector

10.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.9 Media and Entertainment

10.10 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.11 Other Verticals



11 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.5.2 Star

12.5.3 Emerging Leaders

12.5.4 Pervasive

12.5.5 Participant

12.6 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis of Cloud Services Brokerage Vendors

12.7 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis of Cloud Services Brokerage Vendors

12.8 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.8.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.8.2 Progressive Vendors

12.8.3 Responsive Vendors

12.8.4 Dynamic Vendors

12.8.5 Participants



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Accenture

13.3 Ibm

13.4 Vmware

13.5 Jamcracker

13.6 Active Platform

13.7 Arrow Electronics

13.8 Cloudmore

13.9 Wipro

13.10 Dxc Technology

13.11 Iportalis

13.12 Cognizant

13.13 Flexera

13.14 Opentext

13.15 Eshgro

13.16 NEC

13.17 AWS

13.18 NTT Data

13.19 Infosys

13.20 Tcs

13.21 Oracle

13.22 Fujitsu

13.23 Microsoft

13.24 Capgemini

13.25 SME Profiles

13.25.1 Doublehorn

13.25.2 Bittitan

13.25.3 Proximitum

13.25.4 Pax8

13.25.5 Incontinuum

13.25.6 Cloudfx

13.25.7 Cloudsme

13.25.8 Shivaami



14 Adjacent Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Cloud Computing Market



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details

