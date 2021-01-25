Córdoba, Argentina, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The website dedicated to reporting corporate news Cryptopress.site announces its agreement with Blockchainwire.io for publication and distribution of press releases and news related to blockchain through its global network of syndicated media.



Cryptopress continues to consolidate agreements in search of consolidating its visibility and expansion as a provider and distributor of corporate news in the crypto and blockchain sector.



The medium pays particular attention to a high-quality editorial design that emphasizes a more enjoyable visual experience for readers interested in topics such as blockchain, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, exchanges, crypto trading, etc.



The visibility of the project continued to increase at the same time that deals and distribution agreements continue to be closed, which help to offer a wide reach for audiences with interests in the field.



The project is aimed at readers in both English and Spanish, which allows it to reach audiences in different markets.



The services offered by Cryptopress.site include all the needs of editorial activity such as writing and illustration of press releases and articles, both in English and Spanish, covering the complete ecosystem of editorial needs. The visibility of the project has grown exponentially, more than 100% in impressions and clicks since December 2020, with traffic coming from the USA, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, China, and Venezuela, among others, making this an excellent start for the project.



In addition, the project offers a distribution circuit in partnership with its strategic partner that allows PR agencies and other interested clients to distribute their content in a syndicated manner with a reach of millions of readers in the field.



About Cryptopress



Cryptopress's mission is to build a website that is more attractive and intuitive than what the public is used to today, generating a better experience for readers and users.



Cryptopress is a technology-focused medium with a passion for the future of new technologies and all topics related to crypto and blockchain.



Contat:

Juan Mende

Marketing Manager

+5493516578777

ads@cryptopress.site





