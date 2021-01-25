Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global antimicrobial packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global antimicrobial packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026.The study on antimicrobial packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on antimicrobial packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global antimicrobial packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global antimicrobial packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the antimicrobial packaging market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the antimicrobial packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global antimicrobial packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Antimicrobial Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Antimicrobial Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Antimicrobial Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Antimicrobial Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Packaging Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Antimicrobial Agents

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Antimicrobial Packaging Market



4. Antimicrobial Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Material

5.1. Plastics

5.2. Biopolymer

5.3. Paperboard

5.4. Others



6. Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Packaging Type

6.1. Pouches

6.2. Bags

6.3. Carton

6.4. Others



7. Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Antimicrobial Agents

7.1. Organic Acid

7.2. Bacteriocins

7.3. Enzymes

7.4. Essential Oil

7.5. Metal Ions & Oxidizers

7.6. Others



8. Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market by End User

8.1. Healthcare

8.2. Food & Beverages

8.3. Personal Care

8.4. Others



9. Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Material

9.1.2. North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Packaging Type

9.1.3. North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Antimicrobial Agents

9.1.4. North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market by End User

9.1.5. North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Competitive Scenario

Competitive Scenario

The Dow Chemical Company

Polyone Corporation

Dunmore Corporation

Microban International

Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Basf Se

Mondi Plc

Biocote Limited

Linpac Senior Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynjw4f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900