Dallas, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sternal closure systems market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Mounting convenience of medical reimbursements in key markets, high-tech developments in sternotomy procedures, and increased elderly population with a number of operating procedures are some of the factors driving the growth of the global sternal closure systems market.

Adroit Market Research report on global Sternal closure systems market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global sternal closure systems market have been studied in detail.

The global sternal closure systems market is categorized based on product, procedure, and material. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into closure devices and bone cement. The closure devices dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy. By material, the market is segmented into stainless steel, PEEK, and titanium. The titanium products segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for sternal closure systems in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to large patient population. Key players of the global sternal closure systems market include Depuy Synthes, KLS Martin Group, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Jace Medical, LLC, A&E Medical Corporation, Acute Innovations, Kinamed Incorporated, Abyrx, Inc., among others.

Key segments of the global sternal closure systems market

Product Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Closure devices

Bone cement

Procedure Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Median sternotomy

Hemisternotomy

Bilateral thoracosternotomy

Material Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

Stainless steel

PEEK

Titanium

Regional Overview, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany United Kingdom France

Asia Pacific China Japan India

South America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Sternal closure systems Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Sternal closure systems Market by Procedure, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Sternal closure systems Market by Material, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Sternal closure systems Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

