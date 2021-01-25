Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Type (Specialty Gas, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminates), Application (Semiconductors, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic chemicals and materials market size is projected to grow from USD 58.8 billion in 2020 to USD 81.7 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the growth of the microelectronics industry, characterized by the emergence of new technologies.

The silicon wafers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Silicon wafers are a thin slice of semiconductor made out of crystalline silicon and a key component in the fabrication of integrated circuits and serve as a substrate for microelectronics devices. The primary use of silicon wafer is in integrated circuits, which are the basic building block of any electronic devices, such as computers and smartphones.

The semiconductor application segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

A semiconductor is a solid chemical compound or element, which can conduct electricity under certain conditions depending upon the dopants added during the manufacturing process. Integrated circuits and printed circuit boards are the basic building blocks of any semiconductor material. These semiconductor devices require proper maintenance for their functionality; hence, certain electronic chemicals and materials are used to clean, etching, polishing, doping, and servicing semiconductors.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the global electronics industry, which has driven the demand for printed circuit boards in the region. The printed circuit board industry's growth is directly associated with the development in telecommunications and IT, smart cards, electronic gaming, and consumer goods applications.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and the information gathered through secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market

4.2 APAC Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, by Application and Country, 2019

4.3 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Recovery of Semiconductor Industry After a Downfall in 2019

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Electronics Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Health and Environmental Regulations Regarding Certain Chemicals and Materials

5.2.2.2 Lack of Local Electronic Production in Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved It Infrastructure and Upcoming Technologies Such as AI and IoT

5.2.3.2 Growing Usage of Pcb in Telecommunication Industry

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Systems due to COVID-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapid Decline in the Use of Old Technologies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Forecasting Factors and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.6 Yc, Ycc Shift - Shifting Revenue Streams

5.7 Ecosystem Market Map

5.8 Average Price Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.10.1 Global Gdp Outlook

5.10.2 Production Statistics of Automotive Industry, 2019

5.10.3 Export Statistics of Electronics Industry, 2019

5.11 Case Study



6 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Gases

6.2.1 Photovoltaic, Display, and Led Lighting are Major Applications of Electronic Gases

6.3 Cmp Slurries

6.3.1 Aluminum Oxide, Ceramic, and Silica are Among the Majorly Used Cmp Slurries

6.4 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries

6.4.1 Technological Advancement is a Major Growth Driver of Photoresist Chemicals Market

6.5 Conductive Polymers

6.5.1 Electrically Conductive Polymers Have the Functionality of Both Electrical and Thermal Conductivity

6.6 Low K Dielectrics

6.6.1 Growing Production of Ics Influencing the Demand for Low-K Dielectric Materials

6.7 Wet Chemicals

6.7.1 APAC is Largest Market for Wet Chemicals

6.8 Silicon Wafers

6.8.1 Silicon Wafers are Most Widely Used Electronic Chemicals and Materials

6.9 Pcb Laminates

6.9.1 Increasing Automation in Various Industries Instrumental for Growth of Pcb Laminates



7 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Semiconductors

7.2.1 Changes in Electronics Industry Affecting Demand for Electronic Chemicals and Materials

7.3 Others



8 Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Rest of World (Row)



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology

9.3.1 Star

9.3.2 Pervasive

9.3.3 Emerging Leader

9.3.4 Participant

9.4 Strategy for New Market Entrants

9.5 Major Challenges for New Entrants

9.6 Competitive Scenario

9.6.1 Expansion

9.6.2 Merger & Acquisition

9.6.3 New Product Launch

9.6.4 Partnership & Agreement



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Linde plc

10.2 Air Products and Chemicals

10.3 Cabot Microelectronics

10.4 Solvay

10.5 Basf Ag

10.6 Showa Denko Materials

10.7 Air Liquide

10.8 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.9 Covestro

10.10 Songwon

10.11 Other Key Players

10.11.1 Merck Group

10.11.2 Honshu Chemical Industry Ltd.

10.11.3 Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc.

10.11.4 Siltronic AG Atlas Copco

10.11.5 Lord Ag

10.11.6 Freiberger Compound Materials

10.11.7 Okmetic Oy

10.11.8 Globalwafers Co., Ltd.

10.11.9 Sumco Corp.



11 Adjacent and Related Markets

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ecosystem

11.3 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market

11.3.1 Market Definition

11.3.2 Photoresist Market, by Type

11.3.3 Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Type

11.3.4 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application

11.3.5 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Region

11.4 Wet Chemicals Market

11.4.1 Market Definition

11.4.2 Wet Chemicals Market, by Type

11.4.3 Wet Chemicals Market, by Form

11.4.4 Wet Chemicals Market, by Application

11.4.5 Wet Chemicals Market, by End-Use Industry

11.4.6 Wet Chemicals Market, by Region

11.5 Conformal Coatings Market

11.5.1 Market Definition

11.5.2 Conformal Coating Market, by Type

11.5.3 Conformal Coating Market, by End-Use Industry

11.5.4 Conformal Coating Market, by Region



12 Appendix

