Restricted implementation among SMEs due to additional challenges and costs hinder the growth of the market. However, the rising deployment of headless CMS in BFSI sector and the emergence of hybrid CMS are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The headless CMS software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, and geography.Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.



In 2019, the cloud segment held a larger share of the market.The scope of cloud-based solutions is increasing across the world due to its exhibiting features such as scalability and cost-effective model.



Also, government initiatives toward the development of enhanced cloud infrastructure propel the demand for a cloud-based solutions, particularly by SMEs.Based on enterprise size, the headless CMS software market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises.



The large enterprises segment held a larger market share in 2019. The deployment of headless CMS is an appropriate solution for all the enterprises seeking to enable their marketing team to generate content cross-platform in a central location. By geography, the market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2020 to 2027.



Amid the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, several business organizations have been pushed to reduce their operations owing to lockdowns announced by governments across the world.It is adversely affecting businesses that depend on physical interaction to generate revenues.



Thus, several companies are now using digital channels to make conversions, interactions, and revenue creation.Therefore, the platform that handles online experiences, such as headless CMS, are becoming mission-critical applications for many companies.



In addition, companies investing in headless CMS are reevaluating their platform requirements and ensuring that CMS must support through extended work-from-home (WFH) periods, shifting marketing strategies, and surging online traffic.Companies are accelerating their digital transformation strategies that are dedicated to engage customers and conduct businesses online.



They are also shifting their CMS requirements to support self-service for customers, employees, and partners to address the rapidly changing business environment. Moreover, they are focusing on customer engagement in an economical and personalized manner via the channel of their choice, and automating and streamlining processes to reduce cost and meet the continuously rising customer demands instantly. Therefore, the headless CMS software market is growing in the pandemic.



The overall headless CMS software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global headless CMS software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the headless CMS software market.



A few players operating in the global headless CMS software market are Agility Inc.; Contentful; ButterCMS; Contentstack LLC; DOTCMS INC.; GraphCMS GmbH; Kentico Software s.r.o.; Mura Software; Quintype Technologies Pvt Ltd; and Zesty.io Platform, Inc.

