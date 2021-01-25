NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Kelly Weigel, Managing Director and Head of Marketing, has joined Cowen’s Management Committee. The Management Committee is comprised of senior executives from across the organization and is responsible for the development and execution of Cowen’s long-term strategy.



“Kelly plays a vital role in Cowen’s mission to help our clients outperform,” said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen. “Over the last several years, she has built and led a team that works across the entire organization to develop a unified brand message while empowering each of our businesses to articulate how they deliver on Cowen’s strategic vision. In establishing a purpose-built communications effort over the past few years, Kelly’s efforts enabled us to move swiftly into a remote environment while maintaining an unparalleled degree of connectivity. We all look forward to her continued contributions as a member of the Management Committee.”

Reporting to Mr. Solomon, Cowen’s Management Committee is comprised of the following Cowen executives:

Dan Charney, Co-President, Cowen and Company

Robert Fagin, Head of Research, Cowen and Company

Jane Gerhard, Head of Human Resources, Cowen Inc.

John Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, Cowen Inc.

Stephen Lasota, Chief Financial Officer, Cowen Inc.

Owen Littman, General Counsel, Cowen Inc.

Elizabeth Flisser Rosman, Head, Cowen Investment Management

Tom Strauss, Vice Chairman, Cowen Inc.

Kelly Weigel, Head of Marketing, Cowen Inc.

Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company

Ms. Weigel joined Cowen in 2014 initially as Head of Corporate Access and Client Services and then in 2017 as Head of Marketing. Prior to joining Cowen in 2014, she ran her own consulting company that provided conference logistics and one-on-one meeting coordination for a variety of investment banks. She also spent 14 years at Bank of America (formerly Montgomery Securities) in the corporate access and syndicate groups. Ms. Weigel holds a B.A. in Political Economy from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

