TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a material licensing transaction comprising an expansion of recently-acquired subsidiary Intouch With Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform installation at Rotherham Foundation NHS Trust (the “Trust”).



The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has chosen to work with the Company to support the digital transformation of the Trust’s outpatient department and to help deliver an improved hospital experience for patients. The Trust, which manages more than 250,000 outpatient appointments every year, will deploy several digital solutions from Intouch to help overhaul the way outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff.

Prior to the expansion contract, the Trust had been utilizing Intouch with Health’s Flow Manager solution. Upon the success of this implementation, the Trust has now committed to extend their initial contract, increasing their adoption of the Intouch platform with the introduction of new patient-facing technology to include digital patient check-in kiosks to reduce reception queue backlog, and deploying digital patient calling screens in patient waiting areas, to enable more streamlined patient communication, in-clinic. In each case, the additional implementations contribute to the overall robustness of the Intouch’s patient visibility and operational management solutions, enabling more effective utilization of resources and improved to overall care delivery and patient experience.

The Company will be implementing these modules at Greenoaks, Rotherham Community Health Centre, and the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit. These modules will also go-live at the Trust’s satellite site, Rotherham Community Health Centre (RCHC), which has also been refurbished to support the move for all their Ophthalmology services, allowing patients to check themselves in using VitalHub’s solution.

Central to the new technology will be the introduction of Intouch’s Flow Manager digital dashboard; a central digital hub accessible by staff that allows them to monitor the progress of each visiting patient and their location in the department throughout the duration of their appointment.

The deal comes at a crucial time for the Trust, as their need to digitally transform its outpatient department has never been greater. Increasing demands on hospital services are requiring Trusts to improve the way that outpatient journeys are managed for both patients and staff in order to increase operational efficiency; enhancing patient care and enriching patient experience. The solutions which they will implement are aimed at helping to deliver an improved hospital experience for patients whilst alleviating pressure on administrators and clinical staff.

“Flow Manager will allow our staff to manage each stage of the patient journey from a single location,” said Charlotte Smith, Project Manager at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. “Giving patients the ability to self-check-in for their outpatient appointment […] will help deliver a much-improved experience for all patients when they arrive at hospital. Clearly there are multiple benefits of this platform for both patients and staff, but one of the most important benefit of the Intouch Platform is the integration it provides with our Trust EPR. Joining-up systems and processes across the Trust is key to continuing to improve the patient experience and alleviate pressure on staff.”

“This deal contributes to our continued and increased expansion within the NHS and across the UK marketplace. Our continued growth and deep market penetration in this segment is indicative of the value our customers derive from our products, and the demand existing in the market for such solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The Company is committed to providing unrivaled patient flow and operational visibility solutions to healthcare systems on a global basis, especially during a time when minimizing the number of patients physically present in the hospital is vital. We look forward to ongoing strength in our growth as we continue this commitment toward maximizing health system efficiencies, thereby benefiting healthcare organizations, clinicians, striving to achieve improvements in care delivery and outcomes for patients.”

ABOUT ROTHERHAM NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Awarded Foundation Trust status in 2005, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust provides a wide range of health services to the people of Rotherham (population approximately 252,000) and to an increasing number of patients from further afield. The Trust was developed from the Rotherham General Hospitals NHS Trust. One of the first 35 Trusts in England and Wales to achieve NHS Foundation Trust status, it has developed a reputation as a thriving and successful organisation achieving recognition at local, regional and national levels.



The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is an innovative, high performing organisation which continues to develop and grow at pace. One of the most forward-thinking trusts in the UK, they are at the leading edge of health service reform and achieving outstanding results. The trust operates five sites: Rotherham Hospital, Rotherham Community Health Centre, BreathingSpace, Park Rehabilitations Centre, and Kimberworth Place.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

