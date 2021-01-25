New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Fruits Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Application ; Technique, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010059/?utm_source=GNW

Fruits picked at their peak ripeness are quickly frozen and packaged at liquid nitrogen temperature.The process provides increased shelf life to the fresh fruits.



Like fresh fruits, frozen fruits are enriched with various antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. However, the easy availability of frozen fruits, especially the seasonal ones, compared to fresh fruits has been fueling their demand in the world.



Based on technique, the frozen fruits market is segmented into freeze drying and individual quick freezing (IQF).The freeze drying segment accounted for a larger share in market in 2019, and individual quick freezing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.



Freeze-drying involves freezing the fruit and then putting it in vacuum.Low pressure allows ice crystals to grow exponentially, turning them straight from solid ice into water vapor.



This method extracts water even more quickly than the conventional drying process.Effectively, the fruit’s water content is decreased without hampering its composition.



This method of preserving food is best suited to low-sugar, soft fruits such as raspberries and strawberries. Frozen-drying provides long shelf life to fruits, allowing them to last many years when preserved properly.



Based on geography, the global frozen fruits market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2019, Europe held the largest share in the global frozen fruits market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.



Rest of European countries—including The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Hungary, Austria, Greece, Denmark, Belgium, and others —are dominating the frozen fruits market in Europe, followed by Germany and France.In addition to growing population, rising disposable income and busy lifestyles, propelling the demand for convenience snacking, support the growth of the frozen fruits market in Europe.



Additionally, the rising focus of frozen fruit producers on launching new varieties of frozen fruits to attract larger number of consumers has further fueled the market growth in the European countries.



COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide.As of November 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are a few of the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to imposition of lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.



The shutdown of various plants and factories in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales.Moreover, the global travel bans are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.



The disruption of operations in the food & beverages industry further has been limiting the frozen fruits market growth in various countries.



Crop’s Fruits NV, Dole Packaged Foods LLC., MireliteMirsa Co. Ltd., SunOpta Inc., Titan Frozen Fruits, Wawona Frozen Foods, Welch Foods, Inc., Greenyard, J.R. Simplot Company, and General Mills Inc are among the players present in the global frozen fruits market.



The frozen fruits market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the frozen fruits market.

