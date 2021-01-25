Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom API Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom API market is expected to register a CAGR of over 17.33% during the forecast period 2020-2025)



Rapid innovations in technology, along with the increasing penetration of cloud-based services across the telecom sector, are expected to drive the growth of the telecom API market.



Telecom APIs allow carriers to capitalize on the existing network infrastructure and capabilities to develop a wide range of business opportunities for carriers, worldwide. Carriers have an enormous range of under-utilized assets that they can leverage to drive incremental revenues.



A significant number of mobile network operators are already leveraging telecom APIs to support robocall detection and unwanted call management. Some of these processes and procedures may become a bridge toward the mediation of loT network authentication and authorization.



loT represents a vast and mostly untapped market for CSPs to leverage 5G for loT apps and services entirely. More specifically, it allows carriers to act as an orchestrator/mediator within the loT ecosystem.



Furthermore, to fulfill 5G technology's true potential, telecom carriers will be required to involve in significant investments, not only in procuring a new spectrum and radio but also in the network itself.



For instance, in April 2020, Small Cell Forum (SCF) released 5G functional API to enable a 5G RAN/small cell vendor ecosystem. Capitalizing upon the scope of 5G physical layer API specification, the 5G technical API specifications allow small cells to be constructed piece-by-piece, using components from different vendors.



At the time of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, the telecom API vendors have been developing solutions that can cope up with the situation for better accessibility.



For instance, in April 2020, Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, announced the launch of its free desktop and mobile video collaboration product, Vonage Video Conferencing (VVC). This video API solution experiences high demand, as the requirement for telehealth, remote work, and online education has been growing during the public health crisis.



Key Market Trends



Middleware Architecture to Dominate Telecom's Business Market Share

The telecommunications sector is witnessing a significant transition from physical networks to digital ones. The telecom industry constitutes a wide range of consumers that need to be offered a wide spectrum of services irrespective of their devices and locations. To cater to the same, telecom carriers seek cloud solutions for delivering their services in response to consumer demands.

This rise in demand for microservices can be considered a sign of the natural evolution of enterprise application development. The technology trends, such as migration to cloud platforms and a shift toward an API economy, are being witnessed in the current market scenario.

Web-based applications can help the service providers in the telecom industry improve the quality and reliability of their mobile communications, broadband services, and open source technologies and boost the market share of telecom providers to improve their profitability.

Focusing on improving the customer experience, telecommunication players are adopting microservices architecture (MSA) in the process of their IT and network architectural capabilities revision to support extensibility and elasticity.

Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

India is one of the fastest digitizing nations in the world that is driven by an explosion in mobile connectivity, the permeation of internet infrastructure nationwide under the iconic BharatNetprogram, the exponential growth of data consumption, and the emergence of start-ups in the digital transformation space that are creating new livelihoods, services and wealth for millions of Indians. Thus, the adoption of digitizing in India is the major factor driving the studied market.

Furthermore, many telecommunication players in China are applying API to open platforms to support business in various sectors and add a new source of revenue. For instance, the China Mobile open platform leverages online and offline sales channels to sell products and services to mobile subscribers. Now, with 5G and competition from digital natives emerging, China Mobile is scaling-up with an API-based ecosystem to create new revenue streams.

Japan's telecom has opened its API and is evolving the Japanese application developers. For instance, Twilio, an American cloud communications platform as a service-based company, partnered with Japan's second-largest telecommunications group, KDDI Web Communications. Through the collaboration, application developers in the country can now easily build services and games using Twilio's capabilities.

The rapid development of information technology has dramatically expanded the demand for the telecom application programming interface (API) with the highest growth rate in Australia. Recent innovations and improvements in the IT industry have complemented the technical expansion of telecommunications networks. Also, the governments are consistently trying to promote interoperability between IT systems.

Some of the ongoing collaborations among the prominent players of the region are expected to drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape



The telecom API market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. However, with the advancements in telecom software services, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby, expanding their business footprints across the emerging economies.

AT&T Inc.

Telefonica SA

Twilio Inc.

Infobip Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

Google LLC (Apigee Corporation)

Nexmo (Vonage Holdings Corp.

Fortumo OU

Cisco Systems Inc

Orange SA

CLX Communications

Ribbon Communications

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

MessageBird BV

Bharati Airtel Limited

Route Mobile Limited

