Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom API Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The telecom API market is expected to register a CAGR of over 17.33% during the forecast period 2020-2025)
Rapid innovations in technology, along with the increasing penetration of cloud-based services across the telecom sector, are expected to drive the growth of the telecom API market.
Telecom APIs allow carriers to capitalize on the existing network infrastructure and capabilities to develop a wide range of business opportunities for carriers, worldwide. Carriers have an enormous range of under-utilized assets that they can leverage to drive incremental revenues.
A significant number of mobile network operators are already leveraging telecom APIs to support robocall detection and unwanted call management. Some of these processes and procedures may become a bridge toward the mediation of loT network authentication and authorization.
loT represents a vast and mostly untapped market for CSPs to leverage 5G for loT apps and services entirely. More specifically, it allows carriers to act as an orchestrator/mediator within the loT ecosystem.
Furthermore, to fulfill 5G technology's true potential, telecom carriers will be required to involve in significant investments, not only in procuring a new spectrum and radio but also in the network itself.
For instance, in April 2020, Small Cell Forum (SCF) released 5G functional API to enable a 5G RAN/small cell vendor ecosystem. Capitalizing upon the scope of 5G physical layer API specification, the 5G technical API specifications allow small cells to be constructed piece-by-piece, using components from different vendors.
At the time of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, the telecom API vendors have been developing solutions that can cope up with the situation for better accessibility.
For instance, in April 2020, Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, announced the launch of its free desktop and mobile video collaboration product, Vonage Video Conferencing (VVC). This video API solution experiences high demand, as the requirement for telehealth, remote work, and online education has been growing during the public health crisis.
Key Market Trends
Middleware Architecture to Dominate Telecom's Business Market Share
Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The telecom API market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. However, with the advancements in telecom software services, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby, expanding their business footprints across the emerging economies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Industry Ecosystem
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Growth in Enhanced Scalability and Reduced Time-to-Market Along with Decreasing Operational Cost
4.5.2 Proliferation of the Middleware Architecture Across Telecom's Business Model
4.6 Market Challenges
4.6.1 Security Concern due to the Increasing API Vulnerabilities
5 API USE-CASES IN THE TELECOM INDUSTRY
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 Type of Service
6.1.1 Messaging API
6.1.2 IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API
6.1.3 Payment API
6.1.4 WebRTC (Real-Time Connection) API
6.1.5 Location and Map API
6.1.6 Subscriber Identity Management and SSO API
6.1.7 Other Types of Service
6.2 Deployment Type
6.2.1 Hybrid
6.2.2 Multi-cloud
6.2.3 Other Deployment Types
6.3 End User
6.3.1 Enterprise Developer
6.3.2 Internal Telecom Developer
6.3.3 Partner Developer
6.3.4 Long Tail Developer
6.4 Geography
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 VENDOR CAPABILITY MATRIX
9 KEY CASE STUDIES OF MAJOR VENDORS
10 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
11 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufp5qb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: