Food pathogen testing is defined as the process that helps in monitoring the presence of any life threatening bacteria or microbes in food.The food pathogen testing is a mainly crucial process in for the food industry as there are about 31 known viruses and bacteria that can cause causing pathogens that can lead to harmful foodborne diseases.



This method of testing is employed in every step of food production to ensure food safety. The rise in safety concerns and regulations due to increasing the number of cases of food poisoning drives the growth of the market. for food pathogen testing. Also, advancements in various food pathogen testing methods such as like polymerase chain reaction and immunomagnetic separation and limited detection time favors the adoption of food pathogen testing among by various participants in the food industry.



Based on type, the food pathogen testing market is segmented into E.coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and others. The salmonella segment led the food pathogen testing market with the highest market share in 2019 and this segment is expected to growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. Salmonellosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Salmonella. It is generally characterized by abdominal pain, acute onset of fever, diarrhea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting. Salmonella is widely distributed in wild and domestic animals. They are common in food animals such as pigs, poultry, and cattle. The bacteria can travel through the entire food chain from animal feed, primary production, and to households or food-service establishments and institutionsraw material to end-products. Salmonellosis in humans is usually contracted through the consumption of contaminated food of animal origin, mainly meat, meat, poultry, and milk. Other foods, such as green vegetables contaminated by manure, have been implicated in its transmission. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), salmonella is 1 of 4 key global causes of diarrheal diseases. The majority of cases of salmonellosis are mild; however, sometimes, it can be life-threatening. The intensity of the disease depends on host factors and the serotype of salmonella. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that salmonella bacteria causesalmonella bacteria cause more than 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S every year. Food is the source for the majority of these illnesses. The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 clearly states that all packaged food, especially in particular infant food, must be free from salmonella bacteria.



Based on geography, the global food pathogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



US is dominating the food pathogen testing market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.Several food pathogen testing companies have a strong foothold in the North American region.



SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, and Eurofins Scientific are among the key market players present in the North America food pathogen testing market.These companies are constantly working towards innovation and development of advanced technique for food pathogen testing with improved tastes and qualities of food to attract new consumers and widen the consumer base in the region.



Salmonella is one of the principal causes of foodborne illness in this region, causing infections on a large scale. Apart from people suffering from foodborne diseases and intolerance, many health-conscious consumers are opting for specialized food for general health and well-being. These factors propel the growth of the food pathogen testing market in North America. Foodborne illnesses are considered a major concern for the food industry. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has estimated that about 1 in 6 people in America or 48 million people are infected with a foodborne pathogen every year. Of those 48 million people, 128,000 people get hospitalized, and 3,000 people ultimately die.



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the world at a fast pace.The US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, Argentina, and France are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of November 2020.



COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The global food & beverage processing industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks and interruptions in manufacturing, due to COVID-19 outbreak.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in China as well as leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors have greatly affected the global food pathogen testing market.



