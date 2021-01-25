Chicago, IL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has hired Schenck Strategies (www.schenckstrategies.com ) as its public relations provider and agency of record. Given the urgent need for businesses and facilities across the USA to address the lethal spread of COVID-19, Schenck Strategies will execute a strategic media relations program aimed to build and strengthen market positioning for FOMO’s wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus, LLC ( www.purgevirus.com ) and those of its recently announced partners: a rapid COVID-19 testing company, Agile Technologies Group, LLC ( www.4agiletech.com ), HVAC disinfection installation contractor, PVBJ Inc. ( www.pvbjinc.com ) and PPE Source International LLC (“PPESI”).



Through this partnership, Schenck Strategies will work closely with Purge Virus to address multiple industry verticals that are at the forefront of the new Biden Administration’s goals to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including high-risk areas like nursing homes, hotels, restaurants, and schools.

Masks and social distancing are one piece of the puzzle in helping countries successfully reopen for business. Purge Virus provides a long-term solution to disinfecting indoor air through HVAC systems and in-room devices in the most cost-effective path to increasing safety and reducing the spread of current and future contagions.

Schenck Strategies has a successful track record developing communications and transformational reputation strategies that drive growth, build brand awareness, and solve business problems for companies on a global scale. The company specializes in implementing highly effective media relations campaigns for innovative companies working in the COVID-19 space to prevent the spread of pathogens using patented technologies to keep workplaces, hotels, hospitals, schools, and other facilities open and safe.

“We are excited to partner with FOMO and Purge Virus to reach even more business and government leaders looking to create safe workspaces so that people can get back to work, attend school, shop, and lead normal lives,” said Dwain Schenck, founder of Schenck Strategies. “Purge Virus’s disinfection solutions are needed now more than ever as coronavirus variants are proving to be even more contagious and the nation’s health care systems inch closer to the breaking point.”

Purge Virus’ CEO, Charlie Szoradi, said, “Schenck Strategies is the right group for us at the right time. Their extensive media connections will help FOMO and Purge Virus rapidly expand their visibility in the hospitality, health care, education, and residential and commercial office building sectors, among many others. They excel at securing earned editorial coverage on high-ranking news and websites and know how to convert media coverage into sales.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP., p/k/a 2050 Motors, Inc., is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford emerging companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Wayman Baker, PhD

Exec VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

FOMO CORP.

(630) 286-9560

IR@fomoworldwide.com