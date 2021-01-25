New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010057/?utm_source=GNW





Flue gas desulfurization is a system with a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gases emitted by the power plants.The system helps in reducing the levels of sulphur dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions.



The stringent environmental regulations are mostly focusing on controlling the excessive sulphur dioxide emissions to increase the demand for flue gas desulfurization system.The demand for flue gas desulfurization is rising across diversified end-use industries.



Further, the manufacturers’ rapid industrialization and strategic initiative are expected to increase the market’s growth.



Based on type, flue gas desulfurization market is categorized into Dry FGD and Wet FGD.The Dry FGD segment led the flue gas desulfurization market with the highest CAGR in 2019.



Dry flue gas desulfurization (Dry FGD) equipment includes many technologies in which SOx reacts with limestone particles in a humid environment to form sulphite.The dry FGD processes comprise furnace/duct sorbent injection using sodium/calcium-based reagent and the spray drier absorber (SDA) technology using slaked lime or limestone a reagent.



The spray drier absorber system uses a central gas disperser, a roof gas disperser for dispersing flue gas, and an atomizer to spray the reagent slurry.Inside the SDA system, limestone slurry is atomized and sprayed over flue gas to absorb SOx.



The dry product hence formed is collected in an electrostatic precipitator (ESP). The dry FGDs are economically more feasible for smaller power producing units. Moreover, the dry FGD system provides the proper chemistry and conditions to simultaneously absorb acid gases, sulfur dioxide, and associated heavy metals. This advanced, multi-pollutant control technology improves reagent usage, reduces water consumption, and produces no wastewater streams. Dry flue gas emissions systems have been used for controlling SOx emission and multi-pollutant for many decades across many power plants and end-use sectors such as petrochemical, iron and steel, and pulp and paper.



Geographically, the flue gas desulfurization market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global flue gas desulfurization market followed by North America.



The increase in regulations and power production in the region has led the power generation industry to increase their demand for flue gas desulfurization system.The focus of the Chinese government on stimulating the economy with foreign investments and a shift towards power generation and energy sector will drive the growth of flue gas desulfurization market.



The increasing demand for electricity along with an increase in the investment in thermal power plants in the Asian countries is going to drive the market. The growth of cement and metal smelting industries along with the growing chemical sector is going to increase the demand for flue gas desulfurization system.



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide.As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Germany, and Mexico are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemicals & materials industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak which is expected to negatively impact the flue gas desulfurization market.



Chiyoda Corporation, Ducon, General Electric, S.A Hamon, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Rafako S.A, Valmet, Doosan Lentjes, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. and Marsulex Environmental Technologies are among the major players operating in the global flue gas desulfurization market.



The overall global flue gas desulfurization market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global flue gas desulfurization market.

