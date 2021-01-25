New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Filling Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Process, Product, and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010055/?utm_source=GNW

Filling equipment is suitable for the large scale filling of containers with accurate measurement and at high speed.



The equipment is available in a range of different forms and utilizes a number of different approaches to package products.Filling equipment are widely used in cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages industries.



Rising industrial development, increasing purchasing power parity, and growing automated technology adoption are expected to drive the growth of the filling equipment market during the forecast period. Also, desired production output, technological support, minimum human intervention, and robotics are among the major factors attracting manufacturers to opt for technological advancements in the filling processes.



Stringent government regulations in beverage, food, and related industries are compelling filling machine manufacturers to choose standardization for maintaining the quality of the product and desired hygiene. Additionally, increasing focus of people toward processed and packaged products, population growth, rising income, urbanization, and health awareness drive the demand for filling equipment.



The filling equipment market is segmented on the basis of process, product, end-user, and geography.Based on process, the filling equipment market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic.



In 2019, the semi-automatic segment held the largest share of the filling equipment market.Based on product, the filling equipment market is segmented into solid, semi-solid, liquid, and powder.



The filling equipment market for liquid segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.By end-user, the filling equipment market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and others.



In 2019, the food & beverage segment held the largest market share. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, APAC held the largest market share, followed by Europe and North America. Also, APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The overall filling equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the filling equipment market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the filling equipment market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global filling equipment market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders, specializing in the filling equipment market.

